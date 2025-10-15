



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft program, a critical component of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) pilot training modernisation effort, has encountered fresh delays following disruptions in component supplies from foreign partners.





The latest setback stems from the British firm Martin-Baker, which has failed to deliver the Zero-Zero ejection seats required for the first batch of 70 HTT-40 aircraft. The seats, essential for flight safety certification and IAF operational induction, were expected by mid-2025 but remain undelivered due to production bottlenecks and export clearance issues.





These delays come atop ongoing complications in the supply of Honeywell TPE331-12B turboprop engines, which power the HTT-40. Honeywell’s deliveries have been postponed due to global logistics disruptions and semiconductor shortages affecting engine control systems.





As a result, HAL’s assembly line in Bangalore is currently underutilised, with several airframes awaiting final integration.





The combined delays have pushed the aircraft’s delivery timeline—originally targeted for September 2025—to mid or even late 2026, depending on when the imported components become available. HAL officials have confirmed that contingency measures, including partial localisation of engine subcomponents and negotiation for limited seat kits, are being assessed to mitigate the slowdown.





The HTT-40 program, valued at over ₹6,800 crore and crucial for replacing the aging HPT-32 Deepak trainers, had successfully completed certification trials and received Limited Series Production clearance in 2023. The recent setbacks, however, threaten the IAF’s induction schedule and its goal of achieving full self-reliance in basic pilot training.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







