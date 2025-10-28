The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated a major procurement drive with the release of a Request for Information (RFI) for 800 Swarm Unmanned Munition System – Medium Range (S-UMS MR) units. The solicitation underscores the service’s intent to induct cutting-edge, networked loitering munitions capable of autonomous swarm operations for precision strikes and battlefield dominance.

The S-UMS MR will comprise air-launched and ground-launched autonomous drones equipped with explosive payloads and AI-enabled targeting systems. The swarm is expected to operate collaboratively, sharing data and prioritising targets through real-time communication networks. This enhancement aligns with the IAF’s modernisation focus on distributed lethality, manned–unmanned teaming, and rapid deep-strike recovery.

The procurement is classified under the Buy Indian – Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) category, ensuring maximum indigenous content and technological ownership. Indian defence firms and startups are expected to play a key role in providing modular designs, indigenous propulsion systems, secure datalinks, and precision guidance electronics to meet the IAF’s operational parameters.

Delivery of all 800 systems, along with associated control stations, maintenance support, and training infrastructure, is expected to be completed within 48 months from the date of contract signing. The IAF has indicated a phased induction plan spread over four years to achieve complete operational readiness and integration across bases.

The tentative schedule envisages the issue of the Request for Proposal (RFP) by June 2026. This timeline allows potential Indian vendors to fine-tune prototype demonstrations, field evaluations, and test validation of swarm control algorithms.

Once operational, the S-UMS MR will significantly enhance the IAF’s ability to conduct coordinated strikes, electronic deception, and suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD) and and Destruction of Enemy Air Defences (DEAD) missions in contested zones.

Tentative Technical Profile – Swarm Unmanned Munition System (Medium Range)

ParameterIndicative SpecificationFunctional Role
System TypeSwarm Unmanned Munition System – Medium Range (S-UMS MR)Cooperative drone cluster for precision strike and area denial
Number of Units800 complete systemsDeployed across multiple IAF formations
Range25–50 km operational radiusTactical battlefield reach beyond forward edge
Endurance45–60 minutesSufficient for search, coordinate, and strike cycle
Payload2–5 kg modular explosive or sensor packageAnti-personnel, anti-armour, or surveillance missions
PropulsionElectric motor with high-efficiency Li-ion or Li-polymer batteriesSilent operation and low infrared signature
Speed60–120 km/hVariable for coordinated swarm manoeuvres
Launch ModeGround launcher / vehicle-mounted / air-deployableFlexible mission deployment
NavigationGNSS/INS hybrid with optical/AI-based target recognitionResistant to GPS denial and jamming
Data LinkSecure mesh network, frequency-hopping communicationEncrypted inter-drone coordination
Swarm ControlCentralised command analytics with decentralised AI logicRedundancy and adaptive decision logic
Munition FusingImpact and proximity fusing systemsSelective detonation profile based on mission mode
Warhead GuidanceSemi-autonomous terminal guidance with electro-optical sensorsPrecision strike capability against moving targets
Ground Control UnitPortable Command-and-Control station with real-time data feedMulti-operator control for swarm dynamics
SurvivabilityRedundant communication node and self-healing network architectureSustained mission capability under electronic attack
Delivery Schedule48 months from effective date of contractStaged induction beginning within 12 months of signing

The system is conceived to enhance India’s autonomous strike capability with mission adaptability, scalability, and integration into existing IAF networks. Each swarm unit’s modularity will allow upgrades to future AI processors and loitering munitions with improved endurance and precision.

IDN (With Agency Inputs)