



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated a major procurement drive with the release of a Request for Information (RFI) for 800 Swarm Unmanned Munition System – Medium Range (S-UMS MR) units. The solicitation underscores the service’s intent to induct cutting-edge, networked loitering munitions capable of autonomous swarm operations for precision strikes and battlefield dominance.





The S-UMS MR will comprise air-launched and ground-launched autonomous drones equipped with explosive payloads and AI-enabled targeting systems. The swarm is expected to operate collaboratively, sharing data and prioritising targets through real-time communication networks. This enhancement aligns with the IAF’s modernisation focus on distributed lethality, manned–unmanned teaming, and rapid deep-strike recovery.





The procurement is classified under the Buy Indian – Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) category, ensuring maximum indigenous content and technological ownership. Indian defence firms and startups are expected to play a key role in providing modular designs, indigenous propulsion systems, secure datalinks, and precision guidance electronics to meet the IAF’s operational parameters.





Delivery of all 800 systems, along with associated control stations, maintenance support, and training infrastructure, is expected to be completed within 48 months from the date of contract signing. The IAF has indicated a phased induction plan spread over four years to achieve complete operational readiness and integration across bases.





The tentative schedule envisages the issue of the Request for Proposal (RFP) by June 2026. This timeline allows potential Indian vendors to fine-tune prototype demonstrations, field evaluations, and test validation of swarm control algorithms.





Once operational, the S-UMS MR will significantly enhance the IAF’s ability to conduct coordinated strikes, electronic deception, and suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD) and and Destruction of Enemy Air Defences (DEAD) missions in contested zones.





Tentative Technical Profile – Swarm Unmanned Munition System (Medium Range)





Parameter Indicative Specification Functional Role System Type Swarm Unmanned Munition System – Medium Range (S-UMS MR) Cooperative drone cluster for precision strike and area denial Number of Units 800 complete systems Deployed across multiple IAF formations Range 25–50 km operational radius Tactical battlefield reach beyond forward edge Endurance 45–60 minutes Sufficient for search, coordinate, and strike cycle Payload 2–5 kg modular explosive or sensor package Anti-personnel, anti-armour, or surveillance missions Propulsion Electric motor with high-efficiency Li-ion or Li-polymer batteries Silent operation and low infrared signature Speed 60–120 km/h Variable for coordinated swarm manoeuvres Launch Mode Ground launcher / vehicle-mounted / air-deployable Flexible mission deployment Navigation GNSS/INS hybrid with optical/AI-based target recognition Resistant to GPS denial and jamming Data Link Secure mesh network, frequency-hopping communication Encrypted inter-drone coordination Swarm Control Centralised command analytics with decentralised AI logic Redundancy and adaptive decision logic Munition Fusing Impact and proximity fusing systems Selective detonation profile based on mission mode Warhead Guidance Semi-autonomous terminal guidance with electro-optical sensors Precision strike capability against moving targets Ground Control Unit Portable Command-and-Control station with real-time data feed Multi-operator control for swarm dynamics Survivability Redundant communication node and self-healing network architecture Sustained mission capability under electronic attack Delivery Schedule 48 months from effective date of contract Staged induction beginning within 12 months of signing





The system is conceived to enhance India’s autonomous strike capability with mission adaptability, scalability, and integration into existing IAF networks. Each swarm unit’s modularity will allow upgrades to future AI processors and loitering munitions with improved endurance and precision.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)











