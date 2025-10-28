



Bangalore‑based Dynauton Systems has developed the KAATIL loitering munition, a compact jet‑powered “kamikaze” UAV engineered for high‑speed precision strikes and autonomous operations in contested electromagnetic conditions.





Designed for frontline deployment, it combines aggressive strike capability with tactical mobility and minimal logistical footprint.





The system employs a miniaturised turbine engine allowing sprint speeds approaching 600 km/h, enabling rapid ingress toward priority targets such as radars, air‑defence nodes, or armoured convoys. Its take‑off system supports both catapult launch and short‑runway operations, broadening its field applicability for dispersed forward units and naval platforms.





With a maximum take‑off weight of around 12 kilograms and a wingspan of roughly two metres, KAATIL balances compact design with aerodynamic efficiency. The airframe integrates modular warhead configurations of approximately 1 kilogram, tailored for anti‑personnel, fragmentation, or shaped‑charge effects depending on mission requirements.





Dynauton’s design emphasises autonomous target engagement under GNSS‑denied and electronic warfare‑heavy conditions. Assisted by optical tracking and onboard processing, the munition employs a self‑contained fire‑and‑forget logic for independent terminal execution. The guidance system supports multiple attack geometries, including top‑attack, side‑strike, and reverse‑attack profiles optimised for varied target vulnerabilities.





The loitering period is reported at around 16 minutes, enabling short‑term surveillance and opportunistic targeting within strike radius before impact. KAATIL’s combination of jet propulsion, compact modularity, and autonomous precision marks a notable step towards India’s future battlefield swarm doctrines and networked strike operations.





Dynauton’s KAATIL represents a distinct performance tier among Indian loitering munitions through its use of jet propulsion rather than conventional electric or propeller‑based systems. Compared with DRDO’s ALS‑50 and Solar Industries’ Nagastra‑1, KAATIL is designed for short but intense, high‑speed strike missions over endurance‑focused reconnaissance roles.





Parameter KAATIL (Dynauton Systems) ALS‑50 (DRDO) Nagastra‑1 (SOLAR/EDGE) Propulsion Mini jet engine Electric ducted fan Electric motor with foldable propeller Speed Up to 600 km/h Approx. 100–150 km/h Around 80 km/h Endurance ~16 minutes 60–90 minutes ~30 minutes Launch Catapult or short‑runway VTOL (quad‑rotor assist) Pneumatic launcher MTOW ~12 kg ~55 kg ~12 kg Warhead ~1 kg modular (fragmentation / shaped charge) ~5–10 kg HE ~1.5 kg HE‑fragmentation Guidance Optical seeker with autonomous fire‑and‑forget logic EO/IR payload, semi‑autonomous EO/IR + manual operator link Operating Environment GNSS‑denied, EW‑heavy Line‑of‑sight and GNSS‑enabled GNSS‑assisted Attack Profile Top, side, reverse Direct/dive Dive or direct frontal strike Role Orientation High‑speed precision strike Tactical ISR‑strike hybrid Low‑cost tactical loitering munition





KAATIL’s inclusion of a mini jet engine gives it superior kinetic energy at impact and the ability to overwhelm short‑range air defences through velocity and unpredictability.





Although endurance is limited, it is optimised for rapid retaliation or time‑sensitive target engagement.





In contrast, the ALS‑50 serves as a heavier, longer‑ranged system that bridges surveillance and precision strike roles with extended loitering time, capable of autonomous vertical launch and recovery. Nagastra‑1 occupies the lower end of the tactical spectrum, focusing on portability, cost efficiency, and ease of use for infantry units within battalion‑level operations.





Together, these systems outline India’s graduated loitering munition architecture—ranging from man‑portable electric drones to jet‑powered munitions like KAATIL aimed at deep precision penetration.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







