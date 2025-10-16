

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has achieved a historic milestone by overtaking China's People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) to secure the third position globally in the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) 2025 rankings.

The United States Air Force (USAF) remains at the top, followed by Russia in second place, underscoring India's growing air power prominence in the Indo-Pacific region. Israel and Japan follow suit in the rankings of the world’s most powerful air forces. The Indian Naval Aviation is ranked 27th among the most powerful air forces in the world.





According to WDMMA, the IAF has earned a TruVal Rating (TVR) of 69.4, edging past China's 63.8. The USAF leads with a commanding 242.9, while Russia stands at 114.2. Japan (58.1), Israel (56.3), France (55.3), and the UK (55.3) follow closely behind India. Pakistan, by comparison, holds a TVR of 46.3 (Ranked 18th), significantly lower than India's score, reaffirming the latter’s qualitative and quantitative edge in regional air superiority.





A Balanced And Modernising Fleet





The WDMMA report highlights that 31.6% of the IAF’s aircraft are fighters, 29% helicopters, and 21.8% trainers, categorizing India’s fleet as a “balanced unit.” This contrasts China’s structure, where 52.9% are fighters and 28.4% trainers, indicating heavy combat concentration but less operational diversity. The IAF’s balanced mix enhances its multi-domain response capability, including rapid transport, training, and special mission operations.





IAF’s Evolving Combat Power





The IAF currently operates a powerful mix of 4.5-generation platforms such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Dassault Rafale, and Tejas Mk1, alongside upgraded Mirage 2000 and MiG-29 fighters. Modernization efforts are in full swing with the induction of TEJAS MK-1A, development of TEJAS MK-2, and future integration of MRFA and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). These advancements underscore India’s shift toward greater self-reliance and fifth-generation capabilities.





China’s Fifth-Generation Advantage





On the other hand, the PLAAF fields fifth-generation aircraft such as the J-20 Mighty Dragon and J-35, complemented by 4.5-generation fighters like the J-10C and J-16. However, WDMMA’s rankings suggest that despite China’s advanced aircraft count, India’s better balance between combat, training, and logistical assets enhances its overall operational readiness and efficiency.





Understanding the TruVal Rating (TVR)





The TruVal Rating is WDMMA’s proprietary metric to assess an air force's total combat effectiveness. It factors in aircraft quantity, technological sophistication, maintenance readiness, logistical depth, and local aerospace production capacity. Unlike simple aircraft counts, the TVR emphasizes fleet balance, modernization rate, industrial capability, and mission diversity, giving a more realistic assessment of a nation’s true aerial warfighting potential.





India’s rise to the world’s third most powerful air force underlines the success of sustained modernization, indigenous aircraft production, and improved operational efficiency. The ranking not only highlights India’s growing aerospace capability but also strengthens its strategic posture amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific, projecting the IAF as a credible force in both offense and deterrence domains.











