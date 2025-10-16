

Thanjavur-based Pullinam Aerospace has announced its bold entry into India’s emerging e-aviation sector with the unveiling of the PAT-LSA, a two-seater, fully electric Light Sport Aircraft (LSA). Designed for flight training and personal aviation, the PAT-LSA promises ultra-low operating costs, zero emissions, and minimal maintenance—positioning it as a sustainable alternative to fuel-powered trainer classes.

Ambitious Development Timeline

The company projects the first prototype within 12–18 months, backed by indigenous design and manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu. The development roadmap includes certification under India’s civil aviation norms for light aircraft and flight testing across multiple regional airfields to validate endurance and power management systems.





Key Technical Highlights





The PAT LSA will feature a high-efficiency electric propulsion system, advanced battery thermal management, and lightweight composite airframe construction aimed at maximising range and minimising drag. Digital cockpit instrumentation and smart flight control assistance are expected to be part of the baseline configuration.





Market And Mission Vision





Pullinam Aerospace targets training academies, aero clubs, and private owners seeking cost-effective flight solutions. The company aims to reduce hourly flight expenses by nearly 70–80 percent compared to piston-engine trainers, thereby accelerating the adoption of clean aviation technologies across India’s private flight sector.





Clean, Quiet, And India-Made





With the PAT LSA, Pullinam Aerospace joins India’s growing push toward indigenous electric aviation innovation, supporting national objectives for decarbonised mobility and Make in India manufacturing. The aircraft’s quiet operation and renewable energy compatibility mark a significant step in transforming regional flight accessibility and sustainability.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







