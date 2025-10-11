



The Indian Air Force (IAF) considers the acquisition of the Su-57E stealth fighter as a vital interim solution to counter escalating stealth-fighter capabilities of China and Pakistan, particularly while its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program is under development and delayed for full operational readiness.​





India’s current fleet comprises fourth-generation fighters such as Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Mirage 2000, and Rafale, lacking a true fifth-generation platform with stealth and advanced sensor fusion capabilities. The Su-57E, with its signature low observability, super-maneuverability, and supercruise, promises to fill this critical capability gap, enabling deep penetration strikes and air dominance in contested regions.​​





Given Chinese advancements, notably the J-20, and Pakistan's pursuit of the J-35, India's strategic posture demands a stealth fighter that can neutralise these threats pre-emptively. The Su-57E’s internal weapons bay and networked sensor systems would allow Indian operators to target enemy airbases, missile sites, and radars deep within adversary territory without directly crossing their integrated air defences.​





The aircraft’s superior range, agility, and internal weapons bay would advance India's capabilities for high-altitude combat over Himalayan corridors and along the western border, crucial for a potential two-front conflict involving China and Pakistan. Its compatibility with indigenous radar systems like Uttam AESA and locally developed mission computers would enhance operational sovereignty.​





While India’s primary focus remains the indigenous AMCA, strategic planners foresee a potential procurement of around 40-60 Su-57Es to serve as a tangible force multiplier. This step is viewed as essential for maintaining regional dominance and as a deterrent against escalation by China and Pakistan, especially given the growth of their stealth and long-range missile arsenals.​





Though India has not yet committed to formal negotiations, discussions indicate a preference for a limited, off-the-shelf purchase to enable rapid deployment before the AMCA’s entry around 2030s. The Su-57E’s integration with India’s future indigenised systems could also pave the way for joint development opportunities and serve as a technological bridge toward sixth-generation platforms.​





The possible acquisition of Su-57E fighters positions the IAF to confront emerging regional stealth threats decisively, bridging a critical capability gap and reinforcing India’s strategic deterrence matrix until indigenous advanced fighters are operationalised.





