IAF Weighs Russian Su-57E Stealth Jets As Interim Edge Before AMCA Arrives
The Indian Air Force (IAF) considers the acquisition of the Su-57E stealth fighter as a vital interim solution to counter escalating stealth-fighter capabilities of China and Pakistan, particularly while its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program is under development and delayed for full operational readiness.
India’s current fleet comprises fourth-generation fighters such as Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Mirage 2000, and Rafale, lacking a true fifth-generation platform with stealth and advanced sensor fusion capabilities. The Su-57E, with its signature low observability, super-maneuverability, and supercruise, promises to fill this critical capability gap, enabling deep penetration strikes and air dominance in contested regions.
Given Chinese advancements, notably the J-20, and Pakistan's pursuit of the J-35, India's strategic posture demands a stealth fighter that can neutralise these threats pre-emptively. The Su-57E’s internal weapons bay and networked sensor systems would allow Indian operators to target enemy airbases, missile sites, and radars deep within adversary territory without directly crossing their integrated air defences.
The aircraft’s superior range, agility, and internal weapons bay would advance India's capabilities for high-altitude combat over Himalayan corridors and along the western border, crucial for a potential two-front conflict involving China and Pakistan. Its compatibility with indigenous radar systems like Uttam AESA and locally developed mission computers would enhance operational sovereignty.
While India’s primary focus remains the indigenous AMCA, strategic planners foresee a potential procurement of around 40-60 Su-57Es to serve as a tangible force multiplier. This step is viewed as essential for maintaining regional dominance and as a deterrent against escalation by China and Pakistan, especially given the growth of their stealth and long-range missile arsenals.
Though India has not yet committed to formal negotiations, discussions indicate a preference for a limited, off-the-shelf purchase to enable rapid deployment before the AMCA’s entry around 2030s. The Su-57E’s integration with India’s future indigenised systems could also pave the way for joint development opportunities and serve as a technological bridge toward sixth-generation platforms.
The possible acquisition of Su-57E fighters positions the IAF to confront emerging regional stealth threats decisively, bridging a critical capability gap and reinforcing India’s strategic deterrence matrix until indigenous advanced fighters are operationalised.
