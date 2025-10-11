



Newly-appointed US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, embarked on his first official visit to New Delhi from October 9 to 14, 2025, accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J. Rigas.





The visit aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and India as the two countries engage in ongoing trade negotiations despite rising tensions over US-imposed tariffs on Indian exports.​





Sergio Gor was confirmed by the US Senate earlier in October 2025 and is a close aide to President Donald Trump, who imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods. During his visit, Gor held discussions with Indian counterparts, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, focusing on the bilateral relationship's global significance and addressing critical issues like trade, technology, and defence cooperation.​





Trade negotiations are ongoing, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal setting a November 2025 deadline for concluding a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Despite the US government shutdown causing some uncertainties about the timing and mode of upcoming negotiations, both sides remain committed to dialogue.





These talks aim to ease tensions resulting from the US doubling tariffs to 50% on Indian imports, including a 25% additional duty linked to India's purchase of Russian oil. India has strongly criticised these tariffs as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”.​





The tariffs have significantly impacted India's export sectors, affecting goods such as gems, jewellery, textiles, footwear, furniture, and industrial chemicals. Industry experts warn of declines in exports, which could threaten jobs and India's ambitions to position itself as a key global manufacturing hub.





The tariffs also challenge India’s economic ties with the US, which has remained India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $131.84 billion in 2024–25. The proposed trade agreement aspires to expand this figure to $500 billion by 2030, reflecting the strategic importance attached to the relationship.​





Despite the tensions, Ambassador Gor has emphasised India's importance as a critical partner in the Indo-Pacific region and highlighted the need to improve trade ties to bolster US competitiveness and reduce China’s economic influence globally. President Trump praised Gor’s appointment, underscoring the trust placed in him to advance the US agenda in India.​





Ambassador Sergio Gor’s visit comes at a crucial juncture marked by tariff-induced tensions but sustained dialogue. Both nations are endeavouring to balance strategic cooperation with trade challenges as they continue negotiations to forge a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement.​





