

In a decisive disclosure during the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries (UNTCC) Chiefs’ Conclave in New Delhi, India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai confirmed that the Indian Armed Forces inflicted severe damage to Pakistan’s air combat capabilities during Operation Sindoor, destroying 11 Pakistani air bases, multiple radar sites, and several high-value aircraft.





According to the DGMO, the coordinated precision strikes of the Indian Air Force on the night of May 9–10, 2025, resulted in the destruction of 11 air bases, including three hangars and four radar installations across Pakistan.





The attacks disabled key infrastructure supporting the Pakistan Air Force’s frontline squadrons. Lt Gen Ghai further disclosed confirmed destruction of a C-130 class transport aircraft, one Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft, and four to five fighter jets, all of which were on the ground during the strikes.





One of the most notable achievements cited by Lt Gen Ghai was a “world’s longest known ground-to-air kill” exceeding 300 kilometres, achieved by Indian forces during the operation. This unprecedented engagement demonstrated the capability of India’s integrated air defence network to neutralize sophisticated aerial threats from extreme stand-off distances.





Lt Gen Ghai stated that Pakistan’s attempt to retaliate following Operation Sindoor ended in a “dismal failure.” After the DGMOs of both countries held talks, Pakistan launched waves of armed drones and rocket salvos against Indian positions in an apparent counterstrike. However, according to Ghai, India’s robust integrated air defence system (IADS) intercepted and neutralized all incoming threats, preventing any significant damage or casualties.





Revealing previously undisclosed details, the DGMO confirmed that the Indian Navy had mobilized and deployed strike groups deep into the Arabian Sea during the conflict window. Naval assets were positioned to deliver retaliatory or pre-emptive strikes had Pakistan escalated the confrontation further. Ghai noted that this maritime posture demonstrated India’s readiness for a multidimensional response encompassing air, land, and sea operations.





Operation Sindoor was launched in May 2025 as a joint military retaliation following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed Indian security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.





The Indian Armed Forces executed precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure and Pakistani military facilities across both mainland Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strikes marked one of India’s largest coordinated cross-border air operations in recent years.





Following the destruction of Pakistani assets and the widespread dismantling of its air base infrastructure, the Pakistan DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart to seek cessation of hostilities. Both sides subsequently agreed to ceasefire terms.





Indian officials characterised the operation as a comprehensive success, significantly degrading Pakistan’s capacity to mount air operations and underscoring India’s rapid strike and integrated defence capabilities.





Based On ANI Report







