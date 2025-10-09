



The Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, emphasised the success of Operation Sindoor during the 93rd Indian Air Force Day celebrations held at Hindon Air Base, Ghaziabad.





He described the operation as a shining example of meticulous planning, disciplined training, and determined execution. The IAF Chief highlighted that India's indigenously developed weapons played a vital role, delivering bold and precise attacks deep inside enemy territory, which restored the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness.





Air Chief Marshal Singh praised the outstanding performance of home-grown weapons integrated into the IAF's operational plans, saying it vindicated faith in indigenous capabilities. The success of Operation Sindoor demonstrates how air power can effectively shape military outcomes in just a few days, reinforcing the importance of offensive air operations in India’s national defence strategy.





He paid tribute to the valour and historical contributions of the Indian air warriors, recalling their significant roles in past conflicts such as the wars of 1948, 1971, 1999, the Balakot air strikes, and most recently, Operation Sindoor. According to the IAF Chief, Indian air warriors are not only protectors of Indian skies but also guardians of the nation's honour.





The Chief also highlighted a cultural transformation within the IAF, noting a marked increase in accountability, safety, and security. Leadership at various levels was recognised for leading from the front, demonstrating vision and empathy while ensuring personnel are well-trained and motivated, contributing to reduced incidents and accidents.





Operation Sindhu was also commemorated by the IAF Chief as an important humanitarian mission where the Air Force efficiently evacuated Indian citizens from conflict zones in Iran and Israel. The IAF's rapid and compassionate deployment during these operations showcased its dedication to service before self, operating often under hazardous conditions to deliver hope and relief.





The 93rd Indian Air Force Day featured a grand parade showcasing the IAF's operational strength and technological advancements. The parade included combat aircraft such as Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29 fighters, along with indigenous platforms like the Netra AEW&C system and the Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System.





Also displayed were strategic airlifters like the C-17 Globemaster-III and C-130J Hercules, Apache attack helicopters equipped with Longbow radar, and the Advanced Light Helicopter, highlighting the IAF’s diverse and modern fleet.





The day’s events also included senior military leadership, with the Chief of Defence Staff and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force laying wreaths at the National War Memorial. This solemn act paid respect to fallen soldiers, underscoring the continuing commitment of the armed forces to national security and sacrifice.





Overall, the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations reflected the Indian Air Force’s growing technological capabilities, operational readiness, humanitarian contributions, and the spirit of indigenisation that define its current and future trajectory.





Based On ANI Report







