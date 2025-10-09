



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has taken a major step toward self-reliance in advanced naval technology by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangalore-based Centum Electronics Limited for the joint development of indigenous high-technology navigation systems for the Indian Navy.





The MoU was formalised on October 8, 2025, at GRSE Bhavan in Kolkata, signifying a strategic collaboration between one of India’s leading defence shipyards and a key electronics systems integrator.





Under the terms of this partnership, GRSE and Centum Electronics aim to co-develop, design, test, and manufacture advanced navigation systems tailored to the operational requirements of Indian Navy’s surface vessels.





These systems will enhance the Navy’s navigation accuracy, situational awareness, and mission readiness, while reducing dependency on imported technology. The collaboration aligns with the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, promoting indigenous capability development in critical defence technologies.





The agreement was signed by Cdr Shantanu Bose, IN (Retd), Director (Shipbuilding) of GRSE, and Nikhil Mallavarapu, Joint Managing Director of Centum Electronics.





Centum Electronics brings extensive expertise in high-reliability electronics, navigation sensors, and mission-critical avionics systems, with a strong track record of supporting India’s defence and space programs.





GRSE, on the other hand, has decades of experience in designing and constructing complex warships, auxiliary vessels, and maritime platforms for the Indian Navy. The synergy between the two organisations is expected to yield indigenous solutions that meet the high precision and reliability standards required for naval operations.





Through this MoU, GRSE and Centum Electronics will explore the integration of cutting-edge technologies, possibly involving satellite-based navigation systems, inertial guidance modules, and AI-aided situational awareness software.





The partnership also envisages localised production and technology transfer to strengthen India’s defence manufacturing base. This development reaffirms GRSE’s growing role not only as a shipbuilder but also as a full-spectrum maritime systems integrator.





The collaboration represents a crucial move toward greater technological autonomy in naval navigation systems, a segment traditionally dominated by foreign suppliers.





With indigenous design and manufacturing capabilities being strengthened, the Indian Navy stands to benefit from enhanced operational performance, secure supply chains, and reduced lifecycle costs for its fleet modernisation and future shipbuilding programs.





Agencies







