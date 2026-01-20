Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a personal welcome to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Delhi's airport on a brief yet significant three-hour visit, underscoring the deep bond between the two leaders.





Visuals shared by PM Modi captured the moment they embraced warmly, with the Indian leader travelling alongside his guest in the same car from the runway. In a post on X, PM Modi described the gesture as greeting "my brother," highlighting the UAE President's commitment to bolstering India-UAE ties.





This airport reception symbolises the extraordinary rapport between the two nations' heads, built on frequent high-level interactions. The UAE President's journey to India lasted merely three hours, a testament to the urgency and value placed on their discussions amid pressing regional dynamics. PM Modi accompanied photographs of their car ride and hug, further personalising the diplomatic exchange.





The timing of the visit aligns with escalating tensions across West Asia, where Iran-US relations remain fraught, Gaza's instability persists, and the Yemen conflict—directly involving Saudi Arabia and the UAE—shows no signs of resolution. Such a backdrop amplifies the strategic weight of India-UAE consultations, as both nations navigate shared interests in energy security, trade, and counter-terrorism.





The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the visit occurred at PM Modi's invitation, riding the wave of recent engagements. These include the September 2024 trip by Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the April 2025 visit by Dubai's Crown Prince and UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as Minister of Defence.





This occasion marks Sheikh Mohamed's third official trip to India since taking office as UAE President, and his fifth within the past decade. Such continuity reflects a robust framework of bilateral relations, encompassing economic partnerships, defence cooperation, and cultural exchanges that have flourished under both leaders.





Compounding the regional context, the visit coincides with US President Donald Trump's preparations to unveil Phase 2 of the Gaza Peace Plan. This initiative seeks to form a National Committee for Gaza's administration, potentially reshaping alliances and drawing in key Gulf players like the UAE.





India's outreach to the UAE assumes greater importance against this volatile canvas, where New Delhi balances ties with Iran, Israel, and Arab states while safeguarding its oil imports and expatriate workforce. The UAE, a pivotal hub for Indian investments and remittances, stands as India's third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade surpassing £50 billion annually.





PM Modi's hands-on welcome—eschewing protocol for a fraternal airport meet—signals India's intent to deepen this partnership amid global uncertainties. Discussions likely touched on accelerating the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative, alongside joint ventures in semiconductors, green energy, and AI.





Defence ties, too, form a cornerstone, with recent UAE procurements of Indian BrahMos missiles and growing collaborations in unmanned systems. The UAE's April 2025 defence minister visit paved the way for enhanced military drills and technology transfers, fortifying mutual security amid Houthi threats in the Red Sea.





As Sheikh Mohamed departed after fruitful talks, the brevity of his stay belied its profundity, reinforcing a friendship that transcends geography. This episode not only personalises diplomacy but also positions India as a stabilising force in West Asia's tumult.





