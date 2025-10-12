



The fourth edition of the India-Australia joint military exercise ‘AUSTRAHIND 2025’ is scheduled to commence in Perth, Australia on 13 October 2025. This annual exercise is a flagship engagement between the two nations’ armies, designed to bolster defence cooperation and advance mutual understanding across various domains of modern combat operations.





The activities will run until 26 October 2025, underlining the sustained commitment towards enhancing bilateral strategic partnership.





A 120-member strong Indian Army contingent departed for Australia on 11 October to take part in the exercise. The core formation is drawn from a Battalion of the Gorkha Rifles, supported by troops from other arms and services, ensuring broad operational representation. The contingent embodies India’s multi-role capability mix, combining infantry excellence with specialized technical support units.





According to the Defence Ministry, the primary aim of AUSTRAHIND 2025 is to enhance military cooperation, improve interoperability, and establish common tactical frameworks. The exercise is structured to create a platform for exchanging tactics, techniques, and procedures in sub-conventional warfare, especially in urban and semi-urban terrain scenarios.





The exercise will simulate joint company-level operations in both open and semi-desert terrain. Participating troops will undertake missions ranging from joint planning and tactical drills to specialised arms skill development. The operational scope includes manoeuvre warfare against asymmetric threats, integrating precision weapons, and employing rapid mobility tactics.





AUSTRAHIND 2025 will feature opportunities to test and integrate emerging military technologies into field operations. Focus will be placed on collaborative use of surveillance systems, communications gear, and modern weapon platforms. The hands-on exposure will enable both nations’ forces to refine their capability to operate jointly in complex, technology-driven combat environments.





The conduct of AUSTRAHIND 2025 represents more than a training event—it is a strategic tool for deepening India-Australia defence ties in the Indo-Pacific context. Joint exercises of this nature promote mutual confidence, reinforce professional military bonds, and ensure both armies can coordinate effectively in real-world missions, including peacekeeping and regional security operations.





Beyond tactical proficiency, the exercise seeks to foster camaraderie between Indian and Australian troops. This personal and cultural connect between armed forces personnel builds trust, improves cohesion during joint deployments, and strengthens the long-term foundation of India-Australia military cooperation.





Agencies







