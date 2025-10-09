



India and Australia signed key defence agreements during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's official visit to Australia, marking a significant step in strengthening their bilateral defence and strategic cooperation.





These agreements were signed in the presence of Rajnath Singh and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles at the Parliament House in Canberra.





The new defence pacts focus on enhancing operational partnership through improved staff talks between the two countries' operational commands. Richard Marles described the agreement as a "hugely significant step" reflecting deep trust and strategic alignment now expressed at a deeper operational level between the armed forces of both nations.





During the visit, Rajnath Singh and Marles, joined later by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, held comprehensive talks aimed at expanding the India-Australia defence partnership, maritime security cooperation, and joint initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.





Rajnath Singh was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Parliament House, including a traditional 'Welcome to Country' smoke ceremony honoring Australia's Indigenous heritage. The meetings also reviewed the full range of defence cooperation, including defence industry ties, cyber defence, maritime security challenges, and regional stability efforts.





Further, Singh highlighted India's growing stature as a credible source of high-quality defence technology globally and discussed potential deeper industry partnerships with Australia. The visit coincides with the five-year anniversary of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, elevated from a Strategic Partnership in 2009 to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020.





This visit also marked the first by an Indian Defence Minister to Australia under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since 2014. Both countries agreed to boost dialogue, cooperation, and complexity in joint and multilateral exercises across all services to deepen their defence ties.





The agreements and discussions during this visit significantly advance India-Australia defence cooperation, boosting interoperability, information sharing, joint operational coordination, and strategic alignment in the Indo-Pacific region.





Based On ANI Report







