



Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a week-long official visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic engagement between India and the Taliban-led administration.





The visit, lasting until October 16, underscores India’s continued involvement in Afghan affairs despite the lack of formal recognition of the interim government in Kabul.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) welcomed Muttaqi’s arrival, expressing optimism for constructive discussions on bilateral relations and key regional developments. “We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues,” the MEA stated. The visit marks another step in India’s cautious, yet consistent, efforts to maintain dialogue with Afghanistan’s new authorities following the Taliban’s takeover in 2021.





During his stay, Muttaqi is expected to hold high-level meetings with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. These talks will likely focus on humanitarian support, infrastructure development, and regional security cooperation. India remains one of the few regional powers continuing official-level interactions with the Taliban regime, balancing its strategic and humanitarian interests in the region.





Muttaqi’s earlier planned visit had been postponed pending a travel exemption from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the UNSC’s 1988 Sanctions Committee approved the exemption, authorizing his travel to India from October 9 to 16. This development signalled multilateral acknowledgment of the need for continued dialogue with the Afghan administration on issues impacting regional stability.





Speaking on India’s diplomatic stance, Jaiswal reiterated that while India has not extended formal recognition to the Taliban government, regular engagements have been taking place. He highlighted previous interactions including a telephonic conversation between EAM Jaishankar and Muttaqi, as well as ongoing discussions led by Indian Joint Secretaries with their Afghan counterparts.





Humanitarian aid and reconstruction support will be central to the discussions. India has been a major contributor to relief operations in Afghanistan, particularly following natural disasters.





Referring to India’s recent assistance after the Kunar province earthquake, Jaiswal noted that relief materials were promptly airlifted, followed by supplementary supplies routed through Iran’s Chabahar Port. Such initiatives reflect New Delhi’s sustained focus on humanitarian diplomacy in Afghanistan.





The current visit builds upon a series of prior engagements that highlight evolving India-Afghanistan ties. Earlier this year, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Muttaqi in Kabul, signaling a calibrated approach to maintaining communication channels.





Several Afghan officials, including Deputy Minister of Medicine and Food Hamdullah Zahid, have also participated in international events hosted in India, reflecting expanding people-to-people and institutional exchanges.





Overall, Muttaqi’s week-long mission marks a significant phase in India’s ongoing engagement with Afghanistan, centring on humanitarian cooperation, infrastructure rebuilding, and discussions on regional peace and connectivity. The visit reiterates New Delhi’s position that constructive dialogue remains essential to ensuring Afghanistan’s stability and long-term integration into the regional framework.





Based On ANI Report







