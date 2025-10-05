



India and Australia are set to conduct the fourth edition of their bilateral military exercise, AUSTRAHIND 2025, from October 13 to 26, 2025, at Irwin Barracks in Perth, Australia. The joint announcement was made by the Indian Army, highlighting the growing strategic and defence cooperation between the two nations.





The primary objective of AUSTRAHIND 2025 is to strengthen the operational capabilities of both the Indian and Australian Armies in conducting joint company-level operations in urban and semi-urban terrain. The training will be conducted under a United Nations mandate, emphasizing the shared commitment of both countries toward global peace, stability, and security.





The exercise will focus on realistic combat drills, tactical-level coordination, and humanitarian operations in conflict zones. Troops from both sides will practice mission planning, area domination, hostage rescue, counter-insurgency tactics, and medical evacuation under simulated battle conditions. The exercise is expected to enhance interoperability and mutual understanding, allowing troops to operate seamlessly in joint environments.





The third edition of AUSTRAHIND was held in November 2024 at the Foreign Training Node, Pune, in Maharashtra. It took place from November 8 to 21, involving extensive training sessions and field exercises. Participants engaged in mock operations such as raids on hostile targets, combat first aid, and coordination drills, designed to test communication and teamwork between the two contingents.





The 2024 edition also placed emphasis on cultural and educational engagements. The visiting Australian contingent toured the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla on November 12, 2024, gaining insight into India’s premier military training institutions. Both contingents also visited Sinhagad Fort near Pune, promoting camaraderie and cultural appreciation through shared experiences outside the military setting.





Initiated in 2022 in Rajasthan, AUSTRAHIND has evolved into a flagship bilateral defense exercise between India and Australia. It is organized annually and alternately hosted by each nation. Over the years, the program has expanded in scale, complexity, and strategic importance, serving as a key platform to enhance defence diplomacy and regional cooperation under the framework of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The 2025 edition at Perth signals the deepening of India-Australia defence ties, especially amid evolving Indo-Pacific security dynamics. It demonstrates both nations’ commitment to maintaining a free, open, and rules-based international order and to bolstering collective readiness for peacekeeping and humanitarian roles under the UN framework.





Based On ANI Report







