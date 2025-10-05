



India is actively considering the procurement of Russian Su-57 stealth fighters as a possible interim solution before its indigenous AMCA stealth fighter becomes operational in the mid-2030s. The discussion has gained prominence given India's urgent need to bridge the stealth fighter gap with China, which already operates around 300 J-20 stealth aircraft. This crucial topic was discussed by renowned defence journalists Vishnu Som and Shiv Aroor of NDTV.





However, the proposal for Su-57 acquisition involves complex strategic, technological, and industrial trade-offs.





India is negotiating for an initial order of 36-40 Su-57 aircraft in fly-away condition, with provisions for transfer of technology, joint production at HAL's Nashik facility, and possible expansion up to 120-140 jets, potentially forming around seven squadrons. Past collaborations between HAL and Sukhoi, such as on the Su-30MKI, provide a logistical foundation for local manufacture. The Russian side has offered extensive technology sharing and configuration customisation for Indian requirements, which contrasts with Western reluctance to share stealth technology.





The IAF's interest in Su-57 is driven by a severe shortfall in fighter squadron strength, where current numbers (30-31) fall far short of the sanctioned 42.5 squadrons. The Su-57 offers multi-role capability, long-range strike potential, and compatibility with Indian weapon systems. However, the key question is whether its technology—particularly stealth and supercruise capability—meets IAF expectations.





When India withdrew from the FGFA (Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft) program in 2018, concerns centred on the Su-57’s limited frontal stealth (estimated at 60 degrees) and its AL-41F1 engines, which lack true supercruise, both considered essential for a genuine fifth-generation platform.





Risks And Drawbacks





Stealth And Technological Maturity: The Su-57 is often classified as a "4++" generation rather than a pure 5th-generation stealth platform, due to its noticeable radar signature outside its front aspect and less mature avionics compared to the US F-35 or Chinese J-20.





Industrial And Political Risks: The Russia-Ukraine conflict has already imposed long supply chains, component shortages, and possible sanctions risk for India if it proceeds with a large Russian deal. It also complicates India's balancing act between its western partners (Quad, Indo-Pacific alliances) and Moscow.





Long-Term Viability: The Su-57 is relatively new, with limited combat deployment and only small numbers in Russian service. Uncertainties remain regarding its future upgrades, maintenance ecosystem, and cost stability.





Considerations





Closing The Stealth Gap: Acquiring Su-57 could allow India to field a stealth fighter much earlier than the AMCA program timeline—with early operational capability by the late 2020s, compared to AMCA’s target induction around 2035.





Technology Transfer: Russia’s openness to transfer technology and manufacture in India could boost indigenous aerospace capabilities, creating synergy with future AMCA work.





Geopolitical Autonomy: Choosing Su-57 does avoid over-reliance on Western suppliers who are unlikely to offer the F-35 to India under favourable terms. However, deeper Russian ties may complicate strategic autonomy with other key partners.





Alternatives And AMCA





India’s top defence leadership continues to prioritise the indigenous AMCA for true strategic autonomy, with plans for prototype rollout by 2026-27, first flight in 2028, and induction target of 2035. Despite this, delays, shortages, and rival advances (China’s J-20) put pressure on interim solutions like the Su-57.





Conclusion





India’s Su-57 procurement debate is a high-stakes calculation balancing urgency, risk, technological ambition, and strategic alignment. While the Su-57 can offer a near-term stealth capability edge and industrial benefits, concerns about technology maturity, stealth performance, and geopolitical baggage remain. The final decision will likely depend on IAF evaluations, detailed cost and technology terms, and the progress of the indigenous AMCA program.





Based On NDTV Video Report







