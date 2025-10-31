



India is set to strengthen its aerial strike and defence capabilities by acquiring an additional batch of Meteor Beyond Visual Range (BVR) air-to-air missiles for the Indian Air Force’s Rafale fleet.





The proposed deal, valued at approximately ₹1,500 crore, will enhance the nation’s long-range combat potential and consolidate its deterrence posture in the region.





The Defence Ministry is in the final stages of approving the procurement from European missile manufacturer MBDA. Once cleared, the acquisition will reinforce the Rafale’s operational edge as the only IAF aircraft currently certified to deploy the Meteor, a missile widely recognised for its extended engagement range and precision-guided lethality.





Developed through a European collaboration led by MBDA, the Meteor missile features an active radar seeker and ramjet propulsion, providing sustained thrust and range up to nearly 200 kilometres. This capability allows Indian Rafales to engage enemy targets before detection, giving them a distinct advantage over rival aircraft equipped with conventional rocket-powered BVR systems.





The IAF’s existing fleet of 36 Rafales, inducted under the 2016 France-India agreement, already carries the Meteor, SCALP, and MICA weapon suites.





The upcoming naval variants, the Rafale-M fighters being acquired for aircraft carrier operations, are also expected to integrate the Meteor system, ensuring interoperability across air and naval forces.





The decision to procure additional Meteors was influenced by operational experience during ‘Operation Sindoor’ earlier this year.





Indian fighter aircraft, including Rafales and Su-30MKIs, successfully conducted deep strikes against military and terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan. In response, the Pakistan Air Force attempted retaliation using Chinese-origin PL-15 BVR missiles but failed to achieve any notable results.





Recent intelligence assessments have highlighted Pakistan’s growing reliance on Chinese missile systems such as the PL-15 and PL-21.





To sustain superior air combat reach, India seeks to expand its Meteor inventory as part of a layered strategic deterrence framework. The missile’s advanced networking between multiple platforms also allows Indian Rafales to share target data in flight, enhancing battlefield situational awareness.





Parallel to its Meteor acquisition, India is accelerating work on the indigenous Astra series of BVR missiles, designed and developed by DRDO.





The Astra MK-2 variant, presently completing integration trials with the Su-30MKI and later TEJAS MK-1A, can engage targets over 200 kilometres away, closing the technological gap with global counterparts. Around 700 Astra MK-2 units are slated for induction under the upcoming procurement phase.





For now, the Meteor will remain the Rafale’s principal long-range air dominance weapon, while indigenous systems such as a new-generation anti-radiation missile may complement future load-outs. The combined deployment of Meteor and Astra series weapons will enable the Indian Air Force to sustain unmatched aerial reach and precision engagement capability across multiple fronts.





By augmenting the Rafale fleet with additional Meteor missiles and integrating indigenous solutions, India aims to maintain a decisive edge in beyond-visual-range combat — ensuring readiness, deterrence, and control of regional airspace in any future conflict scenario.





Based On ANI Report







