SIDM calls for ‘Mission Aero Engine’ to boost India’s indigenous jet power





India’s defence and aerospace industry has urged the government to launch a national initiative, aptly titled Mission Aero Engine, aimed at developing an indigenous 110 kN thrust-class jet engine.





This move coincides with ongoing negotiations between India and French aerospace major Safran for co-developing advanced fighter jet engines, underscoring the need for technological self-reliance in propulsion systems.





The proposal has been made by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) in its latest report, A Road Map for Aero Engine Development in India.





Released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, the report warns against the strategic vulnerability created by heavy reliance on foreign suppliers, given potential sanctions or supply restrictions from major defence partners such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France, or Russia.





SIDM’s report emphasises that India’s aviation and defence sectors remain exposed to external geopolitical risks. It calls for a coordinated government-industry effort under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework to design, develop, and manufacture a fully indigenous 110 kN engine, with extensive participation from the private sector.





The mission, it advises, should include targeted government funding, policy incentives, and synergy with existing institutions such as the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE).





The demand for indigenous engines is set to surge sharply. SIDM projects that India will need at least 712 engines over the next decade to power various aircraft in the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) series — including TEJAS MK-1, MK-1A, and MK-2 — as well as the future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The total value of this market is estimated at over ₹60,000 Crores, highlighting the immense industrial potential.





At present, the TEJAS MK-1A is powered by GE’s F404 engines, while negotiations between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are underway to locally produce the F414 engine in India, with nearly 80 per cent technology transfer.





Each F414 engine has a production cost of around $10 million, representing a substantial foreign exchange outflow that could be redirected to domestic manufacturing if indigenous capability is developed.





The report also reflects on the experience of the Kaveri engine project, originally conceived to power the TEJAS fighter. Although it failed to deliver the required performance and was ultimately shelved, the Dry Kaveri variant is now being refined for unmanned aerial vehicles.





There are also ongoing efforts by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to revive the full afterburning version, expected to reach around 80 kN of thrust.





Crucially, SIDM notes that the proposed 110 kN core engine need not be restricted to military use. With suitable modifications such as the addition of thrust reversers, supplementary fan and turbine stages, and removal of the afterburner, the same core could power single‑aisle commercial aircraft, including models like the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737.





This dual‑use architecture would expand the engine’s market scope, enhance its economic feasibility, and create a sustainable domestic supply chain for both civil and military aviation.





The report concludes that Mission Aero Engine must be adopted as a flagship national programme, establishing India’s position as a credible global player in advanced propulsion technology while ensuring strategic independence for the coming decades.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







