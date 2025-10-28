



Seychelles President Patrick Herminie has expressed his country’s desire for deeper cooperation with India, particularly in health, education, and cost of living. During Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan’s visit to Seychelles, President Herminie highlighted ongoing discussions with Indian authorities to address immediate challenges facing the Seychellois population.





He noted that India’s support in these sectors could have a direct and positive impact on the lives of Seychellois citizens.





Herminie also acknowledged India’s significant role in strengthening defence and maritime security cooperation between the two nations. He mentioned that Seychelles benefits from India’s expertise, with many Seychellois military officers currently undergoing training in India.





The defence and maritime security agreement between India and Seychelles is seen as vital, given their shared oceanic interests and the need for regional stability.





The President pointed out that India and Seychelles will mark 50 years of diplomatic relations next year, underscoring the long-standing trust and shared values that have defined their bilateral ties. He expressed confidence that India’s larger size and advanced capabilities would enable meaningful knowledge transfer and capacity building, contributing to Seychelles’ socio-economic development.





Trade between the two countries is already robust, with many Indian merchants operating in Seychelles. President Herminie stressed the importance of expanding collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture, education, and health. He made it clear that Seychelles seeks support rather than dependency, aiming for a mutually beneficial partnership based on mutual respect and shared goals.





One of the most pressing issues facing Seychelles is heroin addiction among its youth, which affects nearly 10% of the population. President Herminie described this as an existential threat and highlighted the urgent need for rehabilitation programs.





He outlined plans to improve health, education, and living standards, while also addressing housing shortages. The government’s vision for the next five years includes a strong focus on science, technology, and artificial intelligence.





Vice-President Radhakrishnan’s visit included a meeting at the State House, where both leaders discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral partnership. They reaffirmed a shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region and the Global South.





The Indian High Commissioner to Seychelles, Rohit Rathish, indicated that new areas of collaboration, including artificial intelligence, would be explored to align with Seychelles’ priorities as a small island developing state.





Both sides are expected to announce new signature projects and initiatives in the coming months, further deepening the India-Seychelles partnership. The visit and discussions reflect a commitment to addressing common challenges and leveraging each other’s strengths for mutual benefit.





