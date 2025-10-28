



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that the widespread deployment of indigenous defence equipment in Operation Sindoor has substantially enhanced India’s regional influence and global stature. Addressing the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers’ annual session, he stressed the vital importance of self-reliance through domestic innovation for national safety.​





Singh cited the outstanding operational performance of the Akash missile system, BrahMos cruise missile, and Akashteer Air Defence Control System during recent operations. These showcased India’s rising technological capability and depth, reflecting the successful collaboration between the Armed Forces and local industry “warriors”.​





Calling Operation Sindoor a benchmark for continuous preparedness, the Minister highlighted the unpredictable character of modern warfare. He insisted upon the need for readiness that is built on the foundation of indigenous solutions, advocating ongoing study and improvement.​





Encouraging deeper participation, Singh urged private industry to prioritise the production of core subsystems and maintenance components. He accentuated the aim of making India’s defence platforms not just locally made but “Made for the World”, seeking global competitiveness for indigenous products.​





Commending government programmes such as the Quantum Mission, Atal Innovation Mission, and the National Research Foundation, Singh explained that these are shaping a robust technical innovation landscape. The minister linked them directly to growing self-reliance in defence equipment and manufacturing.​





India’s defence production has achieved a sharp increase, rising from ₹46,000 crore in 2014 to ₹1.51 lakh crore today; of this, private sector output has reached ₹33,000 crore. Defence exports have soared from below ₹1,000 crore a decade ago to roughly ₹24,000 crore, with the government hopeful of crossing ₹30,000 crore by March 2026.​





Singh revealed the publication of the new Defence Procurement Manual 2025 alongside ongoing revisions to the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, aiming to simplify acquisition processes. He invited private players to increase their participation, seeking to raise their manufacturing share from 25% to 50% over the next three years.​





The Minister warned against the strategic and financial downsides of dependency on imported spare parts and systems. He reiterated that sustainable security depends on full indigenisation — stating, “our soil must be our shield”.​





Programmes such as iDEX and ADITI were singled out for their support of emerging start-ups and innovators, furthering domestic research and product development. As SIDM approaches its tenth anniversary, Singh called upon the industry to pursue complete end-to-end indigenous solutions, envisioning a transformed defence sector.​





The event drew key figures such as Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, SIDM President Rajinder Singh Bhatia, SIDM Director General Ramesh K, past president SP Shukla, and a cohort of senior officials, industry leaders, and young entrepreneurs.​