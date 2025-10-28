



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, delivering India’s National Statement at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, underscored the fragility of global supply chains and highlighted the growing volatility in energy trade, technology access, and resource competition.

He emphasised that the era of multipolarity is expanding and must be recognised through constructive global conversations.

Jaishankar observed that the world was witnessing unreliable supply chains, disruptions in energy markets due to selective application of principles, and intensifying rivalry over technology and natural resources. He called for the creation of resilient frameworks that could withstand such volatility and ensure equitable market access for all nations.





The Minister warned that ongoing geopolitical conflicts were inflicting deep humanitarian suffering while threatening food security, energy stability, and free trade. Pointing to conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, he urged for peace efforts and commended the Gaza peace initiative while reiterating India’s long-standing call for an early resolution to the Ukraine crisis.





Reaffirming India’s unequivocal stance on terrorism, Jaishankar described it as a continuous and corrosive threat that demands zero tolerance and leaves no room for complacency or ambivalence. He asserted that every nation’s right to defend itself against terrorism must remain non-negotiable.





Turning to the maritime domain, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s robust commitment to ASEAN’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and international maritime law under UNCLOS. Announcing 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, he proposed the hosting of an East Asia Summit Maritime Heritage Festival at the ancient port city of Lothal, Gujarat.





Additionally, India will convene the 7th EAS Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation to deepen regional engagement in maritime governance.





The Minister outlined India’s developmental and humanitarian outreach in the region, recalling the country’s prompt assistance following the Myanmar earthquake in March and ongoing progress on the India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway. He also expressed concern over cyber fraud networks in Southeast Asia that have entrapped Indian nationals, calling for collective regional action.





Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s support for the East Asia Summit as a vital platform for dialogue and cooperation, contributing significantly to peace, prosperity, and progress across the Indo-Pacific. He extended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to the gathering, congratulating EAS on its 20th anniversary and welcoming Timor-Leste as its newest member.





On the sidelines of the summit, Jaishankar held multiple bilateral meetings to strengthen India’s relations with key partners. He met Brunei’s Foreign Minister Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and Vietnam’s Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, discussing enhanced strategic and economic cooperation. In his meeting with Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, both sides agreed to accelerate implementation of their joint vision for the next decade of India–Japan engagement.





He also met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Haji Hasan, exchanging perspectives on regional stability and cooperation. In his discussion with Hasan, Jaishankar conveyed greetings for the successful convening of ASEAN and the East Asia Summits and shared views on the evolving situation in Myanmar.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing on bilateral, regional, and global issues amid ongoing India–US trade negotiations. The dialogue further reinforced the growing diplomatic momentum between New Delhi and Washington in shaping a secure and balanced Indo-Pacific order.





The 20th East Asia Summit brought together leaders from 19 member nations, including ASEAN states, India, the United States, China, Japan, and Australia. Marking its 20th anniversary, the summit reviewed two decades of collaborative achievements and charted new pathways to promote peace, stability, and economic resilience across East Asia.





Based On ANI Report







