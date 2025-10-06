



India hosted the 4th BRICS Research and Innovation (RI) International Conference as part of its preparations to assume the BRICS presidency in 2026. The two-day conference gathered diplomats, scholars, and policymakers from across BRICS member countries to deliberate on the theme “BRICS Multilateralism: Peace & Security, Economic Development & Cultural Exchanges.” The event served as a vital platform for India to align national priorities with the broader vision of the BRICS grouping ahead of the next summit.





The conference underscored India’s growing diplomatic and intellectual role within BRICS as it works to strengthen multilateral engagement. BRICS Sherpa Dammu Ravi highlighted India’s evolving position in shaping collective strategies and stressed the importance of consensus-building among member nations. He noted that collaboration on shared development goals and regional stability will remain central to India’s approach when it takes over the bloc’s presidency in 2026.





Economic cooperation and sustainable development were key focus areas during the sessions. Experts assessed how mechanisms such as the New Development Bank and intra-BRICS trade can enhance economic interdependence, diversify growth models, and reduce reliance on traditional global financial centers. Discussions also explored potential frameworks for boosting investment in infrastructure, green technology, and innovation ecosystems among member countries.





Environmental sustainability formed a parallel thread of dialogue. Fulufhelo Netswera, Head of the BRICS Research Institute and TV BRICS expert, drew attention to rising energy consumption and carbon emissions across BRICS+ nations. He called for joint strategies to enhance energy efficiency, promote cleaner technologies, and establish coordinated climate policies that balance industrial growth with environmental responsibility.





Speakers repeatedly emphasised BRICS’s expanding influence in creating a more balanced and inclusive international order. They discussed the bloc’s ongoing initiatives to ensure equitable representation of developing nations in global institutions such as the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, and World Bank. This approach, they argued, aligns with BRICS’s foundational goal of promoting reform in international governance to reflect contemporary realities.





The conference outcomes resonated with the vision articulated at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, where leaders advocated for revitalising multilateralism and fostering inclusive global growth. Participants agreed that sustained scholarly and policy dialogue will be crucial for advancing cooperation in technology transfer, peacebuilding, and cultural exchanges.





In conclusion, the 4th BRICS RI International Conference provided both intellectual input and policy direction for India as it prepares to lead BRICS in 2026. The recommendations emerging from the sessions are expected to influence the agenda-setting process for the upcoming summit, reinforcing the collective commitment of BRICS nations toward peace, security, and sustainable economic development.





