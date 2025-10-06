



India has successfully launched its first-ever direct air cargo mission to Antarctica using a Russian IL-76 aircraft operated by the Dronning Maud Land Air Network (DROMLAN). This historic mission took off on October 2, 2025, from Goa’s Manohar International Airport (Mopa), marking a significant advancement in India's Antarctic expedition logistics.





The cargo plane carried 18 tons of essential supplies including scientific instruments, medicines, and provisions vital for the Indian research stations Bharati and Maitri in Antarctica. This direct air route enables faster and more efficient delivery compared to the previous reliance on sea routes operated by other countries, which took nearly 40 days for shipments to arrive.





The mission flights were routed via South Africa’s Cape Town, an important gateway hub for Antarctic missions, and are expected to enhance the self-reliant polar logistics capacity of India’s National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), which leads the country's polar scientific endeavours under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.









According to Dr. Thamban Meloth, Director of NCPOR, the direct air cargo mission underscores India's commitment to supporting cutting-edge research in glaciology, oceanography, and climate studies in Antarctica. The new air logistics capability overcomes previous supply chain delays that impacted the timeliness of scientific shipments during missions post-COVID-19.





The IL-76 aircraft, known for its heavy-lift capability and ability to safely operate in extreme environments, was chartered exclusively for this mission. The operation was facilitated by GMR Aero Cargo and Logistics, Alpha Crux, Ultima Antarctic Logistics, and partners in South Africa. Goa has now emerged as a strategic logistics hub for India's Antarctic expeditions.





Future direct air cargo missions to Antarctica may follow depending on operational viability, cargo volume, and budget considerations, further strengthening India’s polar research infrastructure. This milestone reflects India's growing expertise and autonomy in managing complex polar logistics for scientific exploration.





Based On WION Report







