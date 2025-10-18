



The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against a Bihar resident, Akhalatur alias Mohammed Akhlaque Mujahid, for aiding Pakistan-based terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba.





The agency stated that the accused supported these banned outfits in their efforts to conduct terror-related activities across Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.





Akhalatur, a native of Katihar district in Bihar, was employed as a daily wage labourer at a private construction site in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu. He was apprehended by the local police in April this year after intelligence inputs indicated his participation in activities detrimental to national security. The case was subsequently taken over by the NIA due to its transnational and terror-linked nature.





According to the agency’s findings, Akhalatur maintained regular communication with LeT handlers in Pakistan through online platforms. He is alleged to have engaged in discussions about targeting so-called “kafirs” in Tamil Nadu, reflecting extremist interpretations associated with global terror networks.





The NIA’s investigation further established that he attempted to procure arms and ammunition to carry out an attack in the region, adopting tactics mirroring Jihadi-style assaults seen internationally.





Authorities believe the accused’s intent was to create communal unrest and undermine India’s internal stability. However, his plot was successfully foiled through the coordinated efforts of national intelligence and law enforcement agencies, preventing any potential violence. The NIA emphasised that the investigation is still ongoing to trace other accomplices and online links that might have contributed to radicalisation efforts within the country.





The case underscores the evolving threat posed by radical elements exploiting cyberspace for recruitment and operational coordination with foreign-based terrorist entities. The NIA has reaffirmed its commitment to curtailing such cross-border conspiracies and preventing extremist ideologies from taking root within vulnerable sections of the population.





Based On PTI Report







