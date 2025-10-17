



India and Egypt held their inaugural Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi on October 16, 2025, co-chaired by India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Egypt's Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty. This dialogue marks a significant milestone in the deepening bilateral relationship, following the elevation of ties to a Strategic Partnership in 2023.





The discussions covered a wide range of cooperation areas including political, economic, defence, maritime, counterterrorism, and emerging sectors such as start-ups, cyber and AI, space, and fintech.





Since the strategic partnership was established, cooperation between the two countries has intensified, with continued strong political coordination and growing defence and security exchanges. Economic cooperation was highlighted with both sides emphasising the potential for increased trade and investment.





Abdelatty met with Indian commerce and industry leaders to explore business opportunities, reflective of expanding economic ties. India also expressed appreciation for Egypt's solidarity after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its leadership in peace efforts in Gaza, affirming support for a just and durable peace in the West Asia region.





On defence, the partnership builds on historical ties and ongoing collaboration, including frequent high-level military exchanges and joint exercises such as the tri-service drill "Bright Star." Both nations also share commitments to empowering the Global South and upholding national sovereignty in global affairs. Cultural and people-to-people exchanges remain important, underscoring the deep historical connections between the two ancient civilizations.





The strategic dialogue set directions to realise the visions of leaders Modi and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, emphasising that the partnership is a pillar of balance and resilience in a complex international landscape. The visit by Egypt's Foreign Minister included meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key ministers, reinforcing the multi-dimensional approach to this growing partnership. The dialogue also provided an avenue to review progress on the strategic partnership and discuss key regional and global developments.





The inaugural India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue strengthened cooperation across defence, economy, technology, and regional security, reflecting a shared resolve for enhanced bilateral engagement and collaboration in emerging sectors.​





Based On ANI Report







