



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the convocation of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University in Pune, described Operation Sindoor as a “glowing testimony” to India’s indigenous defence capabilities.





He emphasised that the operation showcased the outcome of the government’s sustained efforts to build a robust, self-reliant defence manufacturing ecosystem. Singh credited this achievement to the strategic vision and determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, under which significant strides have been made toward “Atmanirbharta” (self-reliance) in the defence sector.





Reflecting on India’s longstanding dependence on foreign weapons, Rajnath Singh underscored the transformational policy shift initiated over the last decade. He noted that for decades, India lacked the political will and legislative framework to support domestic arms production.





However, he said, those barriers have been systematically dismantled through reforms, liberalised industrial policies, and active participation of the private sector. Operation Sindoor, executed primarily with Made-in-India platforms and equipment, served as tangible proof that India’s armed forces now possess credible, indigenous combat capabilities.





Highlighting tangible progress, Singh revealed that India’s annual defence production has risen sharply from ₹46,000 crore a decade ago to ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2025. Of this, nearly ₹33,000 crore comes from private sector companies—reflecting the growing synergy between public enterprises, start-ups, and private industry players.





The Defence Minister reaffirmed the government’s targets of achieving ₹3 lakh crore in defence production and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029, asserting that these goals are realistic and within reach given current momentum.





In his address to the graduating students, Rajnath Singh urged them to move beyond academic excellence and contribute creatively to national growth. He stressed that true success lies in applying knowledge meaningfully, positioning young professionals as innovators and problem-solvers in the nation’s developmental journey. Citing India’s rise as a global talent powerhouse, he underscored that the new era demands skills and execution ability, not just theoretical knowledge.





Touching upon the impact of Artificial Intelligence, Singh reassured students that AI will not replace human jobs, but those who harness AI will have the advantage. He called for responsible use of technology rooted in human ethics and empathy, cautioning against over-dependence. The Defence Minister maintained that technological advancement must serve as a tool for human progress rather than a substitute for human judgment and values.





Rajnath Singh connected his message to the broader national vision of Amrit Kaal—India’s roadmap to becoming a developed nation by 2047. Addressing the youth as torchbearers of this transformation, he described the next two decades as decisive in shaping both individual careers and the country’s destiny. He urged them to let ambition drive innovation, thereby strengthening India’s technological and industrial might.





As part of the same event, the School of Defence and Aerospace Technology was jointly inaugurated by Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The initiative aims to foster academic and industrial collaboration in emerging defence technologies. Key state ministers and the university’s Vice-Chancellor attended the ceremony, signifying unified support for advancing India’s defence education and research ecosystem.





