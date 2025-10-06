



India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a press briefing on October 6, 2025, reiterated New Delhi’s commitment to supporting democratic, stable, and progressive relations with Bangladesh. He underlined that India stands firmly for free, fair, inclusive, and participatory elections in Bangladesh and emphasised that these should be held at the earliest possible time.





Misri stated clearly that India welcomes statements by Bangladeshi authorities regarding the election time frame, indicating February 2026 as a possible period. He noted that India looks forward to engaging with any government that emerges with the people’s mandate, reaffirming that New Delhi values constructive engagement irrespective of political transitions in Dhaka.





Elaborating on India’s foreign policy orientation, Misri explained that India’s engagement with Bangladesh is guided by realism, adaptability, and pragmatism. He pointed out that India has maintained consistent communication with both the established authorities and the interim government in Bangladesh. For sustained bilateral progress, he stressed the importance of avoiding statements or actions that could vitiate the atmosphere of trust and cooperation.





Highlighting recent diplomatic efforts, Misri recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first world leaders to congratulate Professor Muhammad Yunus upon his appointment as Chief Advisor of Bangladesh’s Interim Government. He noted that Yunus’s participation in the Voice of Global South Summit reflected continuing goodwill. Misri’s own recent visit to Bangladesh, he said, helped clarify outstanding issues and strengthened mutual understanding.





Misri underscored that the India–Bangladesh partnership is anchored in robust sectoral cooperation, covering border management, river water sharing, trade facilitation, and developmental projects. He pointed out that Bangladesh remains India’s largest partner under concessional finance arrangements, with ongoing development cooperation unaffected by recent political changes.





According to Misri, India attaches the highest importance to peace, progress, and stability in Bangladesh, given the two countries’ shared geography and history. He emphasized that regional stability is a critical objective, as it benefits both nations and the wider South Asian region. The Foreign Secretary described the bilateral economic partnership as “mutually beneficial,” noting that trade and connectivity are key pillars of this relationship.





Misri highlighted India’s efforts to expand bilateral trade, connectivity, and new-age collaboration. He called for greater engagement in fields like startups, technology, healthcare, and clean energy, which are redefining global geopolitics and economics. He stressed that people-centred growth and connectivity—whether physical, financial, or energy-based—should remain at the heart of cooperation.





Looking ahead, Misri remarked that Bangladesh’s expected graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status in 2026 presents an opportunity to create more equal and modern trade arrangements. He assured that India is open to fair and balanced trade frameworks and remains the largest Asian importer of Bangladeshi goods, signalling New Delhi’s willingness to further expand imports.





Addressing challenging aspects of the bilateral relationship, the Foreign Secretary acknowledged the existence of unresolved issues but called for pragmatic and forward-looking solutions. He discouraged any blame game, urging both sides to explore practical, workable resolutions. On border-related incidents, Misri noted India’s shared concern and mentioned that several solutions have already been put on the table through bilateral discussions.





In conclusion, Misri articulated a future-oriented narrative for the India–Bangladesh relationship—focused on stability, economic integration, technological collaboration, and people-centric development. He asserted that despite transient challenges, the foundation of bilateral ties remains strong and resilient, with immense potential for deeper cooperation in the years ahead.





