



Russia has officially dismissed reports suggesting it plans to provide engines for the JF-17 fighter jets jointly produced by China and Pakistan. Moscow termed such claims as “mischievous and baseless,” asserting that these rumours were fabricated to create friction ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in December.





According to highly placed sources, Russia has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to not supply any defence hardware to Pakistan that could adversely affect India’s strategic interests.





Officials noted that the only Russian defence supply to Pakistan in the past decade was a limited transfer of helicopters for counter-terrorism operations in 2015–16. Beyond that, Moscow has refrained from engaging in any collaboration with Islamabad, in line with its understanding with New Delhi. The allegations regarding Russian engines for the JF-17 were described as “fictitious” attempts to undermine India–Russia relations at a critical diplomatic juncture.





India’s defence relationship with Russia remains among the world’s deepest strategic partnerships. Russia has shared sensitive, state-of-the-art technology exclusively with India, exemplified by the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile joint venture. In contrast, while Moscow supplied S-400 air defence systems to China, it deliberately withheld critical operational and maintenance details, underscoring the unique trust it reserves for India.





Senior Indian and Russian officials recently convened in New Delhi for high-level talks to finalize defence cooperation pacts expected to be signed during Putin’s December visit. The discussion agenda reportedly includes the additional supply of S-400 systems, potential joint production of next-generation S-500 air defence systems, and an offer for Su-57 stealth fighter jets incorporating technology transfer elements. Such steps reinforce Moscow’s intention to strengthen strategic defence cooperation with India.





President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit—scheduled for December 5–6—will mark his first trip to India since the onset of the Russia–Ukraine conflict in 2022. During his last visit in December 2021, he held a summit meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, New Delhi.





This year’s summit will focus not only on defence and nuclear cooperation but also on expanding trade in energy, agriculture, and fertilisers, sectors gaining prominence in the bilateral relationship.





The visit occurs amid the broader geopolitical tension caused by the Trump administration’s introduction of a 25% tariff on India for its purchase of Russian oil, a move widely seen as an attempt to punish trade with Moscow. Russia, in turn, is seeking to open its domestic markets to Indian exporters disadvantaged by US tariffs, thus balancing bilateral trade and strengthening long-term economic engagement.





India continues to uphold its doctrine of strategic autonomy, pursuing ties guided exclusively by national interest rather than external pressures. New Delhi’s partnership with Moscow remains a cornerstone of its foreign policy, providing regional stability and reinforcing the concept of a multipolar world order.





The upcoming Putin-Modi summit is therefore expected to reaffirm this enduring relationship and set in motion a new phase of technological and economic collaboration between the two nations.





Based On ET News Report







