



The port call of INS Sahyadri to Kemaman, Malaysia from October 2–5, 2025 marked a significant step in deepening India–Malaysia naval cooperation. The indigenously built Guided Missile Stealth Frigate, part of the Eastern Fleet’s ongoing operational deployment to the South China Sea and Indo‑Pacific, was warmly welcomed by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), underscoring the cordial ties between the two nations.





During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sahyadri held formal discussions with First Admiral Abd Halim bin Kamarudin, Deputy Commander Naval Region 1 at Kuantan Naval Base. These high‑level talks reinforced mutual recognition of strategic maritime interests and served as an avenue for exploring expanded collaborative opportunities in the region.





Professional engagement between the two navies featured cross‑deck visits and Subject Matter Expert exchanges. Naval personnel deliberated over topics of mutual importance, sharing operational practices and strengthening interoperability. The interaction aimed to enhance mutual understanding in areas such as maritime security, joint operations, and regional stability.





The port call also included a series of friendly activities which showcased the softer side of naval diplomacy. The ship’s football team contested a match with RMN counterparts, fostering camaraderie and team spirit. In addition, INS Sahyadri hosted a yoga session and carried out a charity event in Kemaman, symbolizing the Indian Navy’s commitment to wellness, compassion, and service to humanity as part of its global outreach ethos.





This was the third visit by INS Sahyadri to Malaysia. The frigate previously visited Port Klang in 2016 on a goodwill mission, and participated in Exercise Samudra Laksamana at Kota Kinabalu in 2019. These repeated engagements underline the consistency of India’s naval diplomacy in Southeast Asia.





India–Malaysia defence ties rest on a strong institutional foundation, notably the 1993 MoU on Defence Cooperation, which remains the cornerstone of their military relationship. Over the years, defence cooperation has expanded to include training exchanges, joint exercises, and collaborative efforts in multilateral maritime forums, reflecting shared security objectives in the Indo‑Pacific.





By integrating operational deployment with high‑level naval interaction and community outreach, the Kemaman port call by INS Sahyadri significantly strengthened the bonds of friendship and trust between India and Malaysia, adding momentum to their evolving strategic partnership in maritime affairs.





