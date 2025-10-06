



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep condolences and solidarity with Nepal following the devastating impact of heavy rains that have led to widespread loss of life and property. In a message posted on social media platform X, PM Modi stated that the damage and casualties in Nepal are distressing, reaffirming India’s support for the people and government of Nepal during this difficult period.





PM Modi further emphasised India’s position as a first responder and trustworthy partner in times of crisis, offering all possible assistance as needed. India and Nepal share deeply rooted cultural, economic, and political ties, and India has historically extended prompt aid during natural disasters in its neighbouring country.





Notably, New Delhi provided substantial humanitarian and reconstruction assistance following the 2015 Nepal earthquake, as well as flood relief in 2020.





Over the past several days, Nepal has experienced relentless rainfall that has triggered severe flooding and landslides across multiple districts. The natural calamity has caused significant disruptions to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and homes. Emergency response teams have been deployed to the worst-affected regions, but rescue operations remain challenging due to difficult terrain and blocked routes.





According to the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal, the rain-induced disasters have resulted in at least 40 deaths so far. Reports indicate 13 people have sustained injuries related to floods, landslides, lightning strikes, and road accidents, while 11 others remain missing. Security agencies and local administration continue to coordinate search and rescue efforts in vulnerable zones, supported by helicopters and ground teams.





Meteorological authorities confirmed that the weather system responsible for the heavy rainfall since Friday night has moved eastward, placing eastern Nepal under a red alert. District authorities have issued advisories urging residents in risk-prone areas to take preventive measures as rainfall continues.





In response to rising water levels, all 56 gates of the Koshi Barrage on the India-Nepal border have been opened to manage the swelling Saptakoshi River. The Saptakoshi Water Measurement Control Room reported that the river’s water level has surpassed the danger mark, posing high risks to nearby settlements. Local officials in Sunsari and Udayapur districts have warned residents to remain alert and, if necessary, relocate to safer areas.





The disaster has underscored the shared environmental vulnerabilities of the Himalayan region, where extreme weather events are becoming increasingly frequent due to climate variations. India’s assurance of assistance reflects not only humanitarian concern but also a continuation of bilateral disaster cooperation that has long characterised Indo-Nepal relations.





