

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has halted progress on the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) “Statement of Case” for procuring 114 medium multi-role fighter aircraft, describing the proposal as “incomplete”. The move signals New Delhi’s intent to pursue a deal that maximises domestic participation and aligns firmly with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

According to reports, the MoD has sought further deliberations with Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of the Rafale jet, which has already supplied 36 aircraft under the earlier intergovernmental agreement. Dassault recently secured an additional order for the naval variant, bolstering its prospects for the larger IAF requirement.





Officials revealed that while the IAF urgently needs new aircraft to replenish its diminishing squadron strength—now around 30 compared to the sanctioned 42—the government is determined that the next tranche of Rafales contributes meaningfully to India’s aerospace ecosystem. The majority of the proposed 114 jets are expected to be manufactured domestically, with only a small portion arriving in flyaway condition.





The MoD has reportedly set a firm condition that indigenous content in the project must not be a token 10–15 per cent, but instead reach a “substantial level”, potentially as high as 75 per cent or beyond. This would ensure both public and private sector Indian defence firms derive genuine benefit from what is expected to be a multi-billion-dollar acquisition.





While Dassault Aviation has expressed willingness to establish a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in Hyderabad, the Indian side is pressing for a full-fledged manufacturing plant as part of the industrial package. This would represent a significant transfer of technology and skills, enabling long-term self-reliance in combat aircraft production.





Significantly, the new acquisition, though centred on the Rafale platform, would not be a repeat of the 2016 government-to-government deal. Instead, it would constitute a separate commercial engagement, potentially involving a strategic Indian partner in local production and supply chain development.





Meanwhile, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) remains tasked with delivering 180 TEJAS MK-1A light combat aircraft over the next 7–8 years, designed to replace ageing MiG-21 fighters. However, these will supplement rather than substitute the IAF’s requirement for medium-weight multi-role fighters like the Rafale, which are essential to maintain operational readiness against both China and Pakistan.





The outcome of the forthcoming negotiation rounds between the MoD and Dassault Aviation will likely determine whether India’s next generation of Rafale fighters truly takes shape on Indian assembly lines—a decisive step towards strategic autonomy in aerospace manufacturing.





