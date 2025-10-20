



Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has confirmed that military action under ‘Operation Sindoor 1.0’ remains ongoing, despite the current lull in firing, according to a report by The New Indian Express.





Addressing troops during his Diwali visit to the border district of Pithorgarh, he said the operation would persist until all strategic objectives are comprehensively achieved. He also disclosed that the Army is preparing contingencies for a subsequent phase, potentially titled ‘Operation Sindoor 2.0’.





General Dwivedi underscored the Army’s central role not only in national defence but also in broader nation-building. He stressed that the Indian Army must remain a leading pillar in strengthening the nation and deepen its engagement with civilian communities. “The Army has always stood at the forefront of nation-building,” he remarked, urging soldiers to combine military excellence with civic responsibility.





The Army Chief highlighted the force’s rapid and effective responses during recent humanitarian crises. He cited exemplary rescue and relief operations in Uttarakhand’s Dharali and Tharali regions, as well as successful interventions during the Amarnath pilgrimage emergencies.





General Dwivedi encouraged troops to continue embodying leadership and compassion, qualities that inspire trust and respect among citizens.





In a notable reform, General Dwivedi announced the unification of physical fitness testing standards for all personnel, regardless of gender. He argued that when soldiers face the same battlefield conditions, identical physical criteria should apply.





The change aims to enhance equity and preparedness across the force. He further encouraged personnel to adopt efficient training routines through gyms, sports, and adventure activities to maintain operational readiness.





Reiterating the growing importance of technological capability in modern conflicts, the Army Chief emphasised that every soldier must meet high standards of fitness and proficiency. He urged continuous learning and adaptation as India strengthens its defence posture through digital and capability-driven reforms.





Addressing the welfare of retired personnel, General Dwivedi announced plans to establish the Army’s 50th ‘Naman Station’—a dedicated veterans’ support and welfare centre. He reassured ex-servicemen that persistent concerns regarding pensions, loans, and other financial support systems would be addressed promptly. A new telemedicine initiative has also been launched to improve healthcare access for veterans and their families.





General Dwivedi revealed that the Defence Minister has doubled grant allocations for veterans’ welfare, especially targeting those below the poverty line or in need of assistance for marital and family matters.





He affirmed that this initiative reflects the nation’s gratitude for their service and sacrifice. Further, the Chief confirmed that additional financial concessions and medical benefits are being rolled out across canteens and welfare institutions to honour and support the veteran community.





Based On NIE Report







