



India reaffirmed its commitment to its longstanding friendship with Armenia during the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Armenia on October 1, 2025. Representing India at the event in New Delhi, Secretary (West) Sibi George reiterated the deep-rooted historical ties between the two nations.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised that the partnership is continuously being strengthened through recent high-level engagements between the leadership of both countries.





The celebration marked another occasion where India underlined its growing cooperation with Armenia across multiple domains. In a statement shared on X, the MEA Spokesperson noted that the bond between India and Armenia is not only historical but also forward-looking, reflecting shared values and a mutual interest in addressing global challenges together.





In recent months, India and Armenia have intensified their diplomatic and economic dialogue. In June 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Marseille. The leaders discussed regional developments and highlighted the importance of close cooperation, showcasing the ongoing evolution of the bilateral relationship.





Earlier in March 2025, two significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during Foreign Minister Mirzoyan’s visit to India. One was between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) of India and Armenia’s Center of Drug and Medical Technology Expertise (CDMTE), focusing on regulatory cooperation in medical products. This agreement is expected to boost pharmaceutical collaboration and ensure quality standards in both nations.





The second MoU was signed between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Diplomatic School of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This agreement aims to promote training, capacity-building, and personnel exchanges between the two diplomatic institutions, thereby strengthening institutional bonds in foreign service education.





Beyond these agreements, the two countries have emphasised expanding ties in political exchanges, trade, economics, education, culture, and connectivity. People-to-people contact remains a cornerstone of the partnership, with growing educational and cultural exchanges contributing to deeper mutual understanding.





India and Armenia also identified emerging areas of cooperation, including digital technologies and pharmaceuticals. These sectors hold significant potential given India’s growing global role in technology and medicine. Discussions also extended to multilateral cooperation, particularly within the United Nations and other international forums, where both countries often find common ground.





During their meetings, Jaishankar and Mirzoyan also exchanged views on key regional and global developments. With Armenia being a nation situated in a sensitive geopolitical region, and India positioning itself as a stabilising influence in global affairs, the two countries highlighted the importance of continued discussions and collaboration to navigate shared challenges.





Overall, India’s participation in Armenia’s National Day celebrations and the reaffirmation of strategic ties demonstrate the growing depth of their partnership. By building on historical foundations and expanding cooperation into future-oriented domains, both New Delhi and Yerevan are moving toward a more comprehensive and enduring relationship.





