



The 9th meeting of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism was held on September 30, 2025, in Tashkent. The meeting was co-chaired by Dr. Vinod J. Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) of India's Ministry of External Affairs, and Gulomjon Pirimkulov, Head of Department for Cooperation with South Asia, Middle East, and Africa at Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





During the meeting, both sides discussed the threats posed by terrorist groups globally as well as in their respective regions, exchanging views on emerging counter-terrorism challenges such as extremism and radicalisation, combating terrorism financing, preventing the misuse of technology by terrorists, the nexus between transnational organised crime and terrorism, and global terrorist movement.





The Joint Working Group solemnly condemned the brutal terrorist attack on innocent civilians that took place on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India. This attack targeted tourists, resulting in the death of 26 civilians, mostly Hindu tourists, including newlywed couples, and is considered the deadliest civilian attack in India since 2008.





The two countries deliberated on measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism, focusing on information sharing, capacity building, and exchanging best practices. They reaffirmed their commitment to enhance cooperation in multilateral fora including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation-Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS), and the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (EAG).





The meeting underscored the importance of coordinated efforts to counter terrorism financing, prevent radicalisation through technological platforms, and combat the complex relationship between organised crime and terrorist activities.





The Joint Working Group agreed that the next meeting would be held in India on a mutually convenient date.





The Pahalgam attack itself was perpetrated by armed militants who targeted Hindu tourists and included procedural brutality such as asking victims about their religion before executing them. The Indian government responded with stringent counter-terrorism measures, including Operation Sindoor, aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure. This attack had escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, with India accusing Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism.





The 9th meeting reaffirmed the importance of international collaboration against terrorism, spotlighting the India-Uzbekistan partnership as a key pillar in fostering regional security and stability.





The India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group's 9th meeting emphasised a shared commitment to robust counter-terrorism cooperation against the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, aiming at enhancing security and countering extremist threats through strong bilateral and multilateral partnerships.





Based On ANI Report







