



India–Cyprus relations gained renewed emphasis as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extended warm greetings to Cyprus on its Independence Day, highlighting the enduring friendship between the two nations. He described this bond as one that has steadily evolved into a robust partnership, reflecting mutual trust and cooperation at various levels.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Cyprus in June 2025 was a major milestone in bilateral relations. It was the first official visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island nation in over two decades, underscoring the importance New Delhi attaches to Cyprus strategically and diplomatically.





The visit culminated in the adoption of a Joint Declaration aimed at expanding cooperation across political, economic, and security domains.





The declaration outlined a roadmap for deepening strategic ties, placing emphasis on shared values such as democracy, rule of law, multilateralism, and sustainable development. Both sides stressed their support for a rules-based international order grounded in the UN Charter and international law. This affirmation was particularly significant in the backdrop of current global uncertainties, signaling India and Cyprus’s commitment to strengthening global stability.





One of the key forward-looking outcomes was the pledge to advance negotiations on the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA). With Cyprus set to assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in early 2026, both sides committed to working towards the timely conclusion of the FTA by the end of 2025. This was highlighted as a measure with significant economic and strategic potential, capable of boosting trade, investment, and connectivity between India and the EU.





Beyond economic cooperation, discussions also focused on technological collaboration and people-to-people exchanges. The leaders acknowledged growing partnerships in digital innovation, renewable energy, maritime cooperation, and higher education, describing these as important pillars of the bilateral relationship. Such areas are expected to benefit both nations as they work to adapt to emerging global challenges.





In political and security spheres, India and Cyprus reiterated their shared responsibility as partners contributing to regional and global peace. They emphasised the need for closer consultation on multilateral platforms, aligning positions on pressing international issues such as counterterrorism, climate action, and sustainable development. This partnership reflects their mutual vision for a peaceful and inclusive global order.





The June 2025 visit was agreed upon by both governments as not only a celebration of shared history but also as a launching point toward a forward-looking partnership. With initiatives anchored in strategic vision and mutual trust, India and Cyprus reaffirmed their role as indispensable partners navigating regional and global dynamics together.





