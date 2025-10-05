

India’s Ministry of Defence has formally requested (in Aug 2025) pricing details from French aerospace manufacturer Dassault Aviation for a potential purchase of 114 additional Rafale fighter jets.

This large-scale inquiry, sent in early August 2025, marks a significant step towards rapidly expanding the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) combat capability beyond the existing 36 Rafale jets inducted under a 2016 deal. The potential deal aims to fast-track aircraft induction amid urgent operational needs.





The request for pricing is distinct from the ongoing Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) procurement process, a competitive global tender with over $20 billion valuation targeting 114 jets featuring significant technology transfer and domestic production under the “Make in India” initiative. Instead, India is exploring a direct government-to-government (G2G) purchase agreement with France that can bypass the lengthy MRFA tender process and deliver jets more quickly to meet immediate shortages.





IAF’s fighter squadron strength has dwindled to about 29 squadrons, well below the authorized 42 squadrons, creating critical gaps in air defence amidst rising threats from China and Pakistan. The Rafale’s proven multi-role capabilities—covering air superiority, deep strike, and nuclear deterrence—make it a strategic asset for India’s modernisation plans. A direct purchase of up to 114 Rafales would significantly augment IAF’s strength and simplify logistics and training by expanding the existing Rafale fleet.





An order of 40 jets would be sufficient to form two new squadrons, while 114 jets would represent one of the largest fighter acquisitions for India, nearly matching the scale of the MRFA program. This would also provide a substantial production boost for Dassault Aviation, securing its order backlog and reinforcing India as a key Rafale customer globally.





The deal would build on existing infrastructure and expertise with Rafales already operational at IAF stations like Ambala and Hasimara, easing integration challenges. Dassault, together with Indian aerospace partners such as Tata Advanced Systems, has signed production transfer agreements to manufacture Rafale fuselages in Hyderabad, supporting ‘Make in India’ goals and ensuring a more indigenous production footprint.





This direct G2G deal is seen as a practical and cost-effective approach compared to the protracted MRFA tender process, which has faced repeated delays due to complex technical, commercial, and procedural issues. A faster acquisition aligns with India’s strategic urgency in response to the operational lessons from recent exercises and conflicts like Operation Sindoor, where Rafales demonstrated their effectiveness against advanced Chinese missile threats.





The deal would complement IAF’s wider fighter fleet, which includes Su-30 MKI, Tejas Mark 1A, and plans for Indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) induction by the mid-2030s. While acquisition options for fifth-generation fighter jets such as Russia’s Su-57 or US F-35s remain under consideration, the Rafale’s immediate availability and existing fleet presence give it a distinct advantage.





Dassault’s M-88 engines for the Rafale would be supported by planned maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities in Hyderabad, further strengthening lifecycle management in India. The increased Rafale fleet would enhance India’s operational readiness and technological edge in the region, reinforcing strategic partnerships and defence export stature for both India and France.





India’s move to request pricing for up to 114 Rafale jets through a direct G2G deal with Dassault aviation reflects an urgent and pragmatic step to rapidly revitalise the IAF’s fighter strength, leveraging existing partnerships, infrastructure, and the Rafale’s proven combat capabilities to maintain aerial dominance in a volatile regional security environment.





This deal, if finalised, would likely be one of the largest single fighter jet acquisitions in India’s history and a keystone in its air power modernisation roadmap for the next decade.





Timeline of Key Steps For G2G Rafale Acquisition by India





This timeline encapsulates the accelerated path envisaged by India’s defence establishment to bypass protracted tender processes and rapidly supplement its IAF fleet with tried-and-tested Rafale jets through a streamlined direct G2G deal with France.





Timeline Key Event Developments Significance For India’s Rafale G2G Acquisition Early August 2025 Formal Price Request to Dassault Aviation The Ministry of Defence (MoD) formally requests pricing details from Dassault Aviation for 114 Rafale fighter jets under a direct Government-to-Government (G2G) framework. Marks India’s strategic shift from the prolonged MRFA competition to a faster bilateral G2G model, allowing direct negotiation and shorter timelines. August 2025 IAF Push for G2G Route The Indian Air Force (IAF) intensifies lobbying within the MoD to support the direct G2G deal citing urgent need to replace ageing MiG-21 squadrons and operational success of Rafales in Operation Sindoor (May 2025). Establishes a strong operational and strategic case to proceed with Rafale procurement, stressing readiness and combat-proven advantages. September 2025 Preparation of AoN Proposal MoD officials and IAF finalise the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) proposal documentation for submission to the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC). Internal evaluations cover capability requirements, cost benchmarking, and procurement justifications. Completion of a critical pre-approval step that signals official intent and readiness for high-level government consideration. By October 2025 DAC Review and Expected Approval of AoN The AoN proposal is scheduled for DAC presentation chaired by the Defence Minister. Once approved, it authorises the establishment of a project definition and negotiation framework with France. Formal green light from the Indian government to initiate acquisition under G2G terms, bypassing lengthy tendering procedures. Late 2025 – 2026 Negotiation Phase with Dassault Aviation Detailed discussions begin covering pricing, delivery schedules, and technology transfer agreements. India seeks limited source code access for indigenous integration of Astra and Rudram missiles, which France negotiates cautiously. Negotiation outcomes will define cost per unit, localisation commitments, and integration freedom — all vital for self-reliance goals. Mid 2026 Contract Signing and Production Planning Final contract expected to be signed between the Governments of India and France. Dassault plans production scaling with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), Hyderabad, for partial fuselage and component manufacturing. Initiates the production framework and provides Indian industry participation to meet Make-in-India requirements. FY 2027–2028 Commencement of Deliveries Initial batches of Rafale fighters delivered directly from France; they will augment squadrons at Ambala and Hasimara — both already operational with Rafale infrastructure, simulators, and pilots. Ensures immediate force augmentation without extensive re-training or setup, leveraging existing Rafale ecosystem. 2028–2030 Progressive Induction and Indian Assembly Expansion Follow-on deliveries proceed as domestic manufacturing readiness increases. TASL’s facility begins partial assembly contribution by FY2028, with potential integration of Indian systems. Strengthens localisation, logistics support, and sustainment capability; enhances industrial collaboration with Dassault. Beyond 2030 Full Fleet Induction and Squadron Integration Completion of the 114-aircraft induction plan, optimally distributed among IAF commands to restore 42+ squadron strength. Continuous upgrade planning for AI-based systems and indigenous EW integration begins. Consolidates India’s air dominance posture across the northern and western theatres, ensuring long-term strategic deterrence and operational autonomy.













IDN (With Agency Inputs)