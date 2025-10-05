



Operation Sindoor: Pakistan’s Heavy Losses Revealed By Air Chief





Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has revealed detailed insights into Pakistan’s aerial and ground losses during Operation Sindoor, conducted in early May. According to his assessment, precision IAF strikes destroyed multiple Pakistan Air Force assets, including F-16 fighter jets and a C-130 transport aircraft, both in the air and on the ground. Singh stated that “a dozen aircraft were destroyed” through a mix of direct strikes on Pakistani airbases and long-range surface-to-air missile engagements.





The IAF chief elaborated that India’s aerial operations caused extensive disruption to Pakistan’s air command infrastructure. Radars at four locations, command-and-control centers at two bases, and runways at two airfields were significantly damaged. In addition, three hangars across separate bases were hit with high-precision munitions.





At one of these sites, an F-16 maintenance facility suffered direct impact, confirming the destruction of several aircraft under repair. Satellite reconnaissance later verified the damage pattern consistent with precision strikes.





Intelligence collected post-operation indicates successful long-range engagements beyond 300 km, targeting Pakistan’s airborne early warning and electronic intelligence aircraft. “We have confirmed evidence of one strike hitting either an AEW&C or SIGINT platform, along with five F-16 or JF-17 class aircraft,” Singh stated.





This demonstrates India’s capacity to employ networked detection, targeting, and long-range missile capability deep into enemy airspace—without overexposure of manned fighters.





A major factor in the operation’s success was India’s deployment of long-range air defence systems, including the Russian S-400 Triumf. Singh noted that Pakistan’s air operations were heavily curtailed as their aircraft could not operate freely, even over their own territory.





This level of deterrence marked a turning point in the region’s air supremacy balance, highlighting India’s expanding capabilities in BVR (Beyond Visual Range) warfare and integrated air defence coordination.





Following the operation, Singh confirmed reports that several terrorist groups have started relocating their headquarters from Punjab and Sindh regions to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He underscored that the IAF possesses the precision-strike capability to neutralise such hideouts anywhere in the region. “Our new-generation targeting and long-range munitions allow us to destroy any hideouts with precision if credible intelligence is available,” he said, indicating India’s readiness for pre-emptive deep-strike missions if required.





Discussing future acquisitions, the Air Chief reaffirmed that expanding the number of long-range missile systems like the S-400 remains a strategic priority for maintaining air dominance. He emphasised that these assets proved vital during Operation Sindoor.





On the modernisation front, Singh highlighted the urgent requirement for both the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS and advanced multi-role fighters such as the Rafale to sustain air fleet strength and versatility.





Singh reiterated that the Rafale remains well-suited for India’s combat environment due to existing infrastructure and operational experience. He added that any upcoming contracts under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program must include technology transfer provisions and the establishment of indigenous design facilities to support long-term self-reliance in aerospace engineering.





Echoing the Air Chief’s remarks, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi addressed soldiers with a strong warning to Pakistan.





He asserted that India would show no restraint in the next phase of Operation Sindoor if Pakistan continues sponsoring terrorism. “This time, we will act in a manner that will make Pakistan reconsider its place on the world map,” he cautioned, urging troops to maintain peak operational readiness for any contingency.





Dwivedi further stated that India has already presented the international community with evidence of Pakistani terror infrastructure exposed and destroyed during the last operation. He urged troops to remain vigilant for potential future missions, saying, “If the opportunity comes, we must be ready to continue the operation without hesitation.”





The disclosure by the IAF chief underscores a decisive shift in India’s regional deterrence framework. Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s enhanced abilities to combine precision air power, surface-based missile networks, and real-time intelligence fusion for seamless strike coordination.





The operation’s aftermath—characterised by Pakistani aircraft losses, infrastructure damage, and terror group displacement—marks a new threshold in the military balance across South Asia, with India clearly positioning itself for rapid, decisive responses to cross-border threats.





Agencies







