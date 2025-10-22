



India is engaging in detailed negotiations with Russia for the procurement of additional missiles worth approximately ₹10,000 crore to strengthen the capabilities of its S-400 ‘Sudarshan’ air defence systems.





The discussions mark a continuation of the long-standing military cooperation between the two nations and are aimed at enhancing India’s layered aerial defence coverage. The proposal is expected to be placed before the Defence Acquisition Council for approval at its upcoming meeting on 23 October.





India is poised to significantly enhance its air defence capability through a proposed acquisition of advanced missile stocks worth nearly ₹10,000 crore from Russia for its S-400 ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ systems. The move follows strong operational performance reports indicating that the system successfully eliminated multiple Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor.





Defence officials confirm that discussions between India and Russia are underway to procure these missiles in large numbers to reinforce the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) long-range interception network. The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to evaluate the proposal during its scheduled meeting on 23 October.





India procured five squadrons of the S-400 system under a landmark 2018 agreement with Moscow. Three units have already been inducted within the planned timeline, while the fourth was delayed due to supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict. India has requested the Russian side to expedite remaining deliveries and has expressed interest in additional S-400 squadrons, along with exploratory talks regarding future integration of S-500 systems.





In parallel, both countries are negotiating the joint procurement and development of next-generation air-to-air missiles to strengthen India’s beyond-visual-range engagement potential. Russia and India are also advancing the upgrade programme of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, including its extended-range and stealth derivatives.





Designated locally as ‘Sudarshan Chakra’, the S-400 Triumf represents one of the most sophisticated long-range surface-to-air defence systems globally. Named after Lord Vishnu’s mythical weapon symbolising precision and divine power, the title aptly reflects the system’s extraordinary accuracy and response capabilities in modern warfare.





Developed by Almaz-Antey, the S-400 can neutralise diverse aerial targets—including aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles—over distances extending to 400 kilometres. Its radar network can detect threats at ranges surpassing 600 kilometres, enabling multi-tiered interception and early threat discrimination.





The S-400’s operational debut during the four-day Operation Sindoor proved transformative for the IAF’s regional defence posture. The system reportedly shot down five to six Pakistani fighter jets and a reconnaissance aircraft deep inside Pakistani territory—at distances exceeding 300 kilometres from launch sites on the Indian side. This outstanding combat performance is being regarded within the military establishment as a defining moment in India’s air defence doctrine, effectively neutralising Pakistan’s attempted strikes on critical installations.





Defence analysts emphasise that the success of the S-400 during the operation demonstrated India’s ability to achieve air dominance without engaging in close-range combat, highlighting the deterrence value of layered missile defence systems.





With Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to visit India in December, discussions are expected to focus on accelerating bilateral defence cooperation and joint technological advancement. The emphasis will likely be on developing integrated air defence solutions, expanding missile inventories, and initiating collaborative research into next-generation hypersonic and anti-access/area-denial systems.





India’s pursuit of additional ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ batteries underscores a continued commitment to creating a formidable defensive shield against aerial threats—a move strategically aligned with safeguarding national assets and preserving deterrence across multiple theatres of conflict.





Based On ET News Report







