Zynetra Defence, a Pune-based firm, has successfully conducted trials of its indigenous Punisher Multi-Purpose Gun Mount, designed for counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) operations, at Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.





The Punisher gun mount is engineered to deliver precise, effective firepower for defence forces, supporting a range of weapon calibres from 7.62mm to 14.5mm. It features interchangeable weapon cradles, integration with targeted sighting systems, semi-automatic operation, and a high-torque brushless DC motor with a 12-hour battery backup, ensuring reliability in diverse operational conditions.





This system represents a key advancement in countering unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), which are a growing threat in modern conflict zones.





The Punisher C-UAS is designed to offer flexible, multi-role capability to military forces by effectively detecting, tracking, and neutralising hostile drones. Its indigenous design aligns with India's push for self-reliance in defence technology under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Conducting the trials at Akhnoor is strategically important given the sensitive security environment in Jammu and Kashmir, offering real-world conditions to validate its operational effectiveness.





During the trials, the system demonstrated robust target acquisition and precise engagement capabilities, crucial in the Indo-Pak border region where drone incursions are a significant security challenge. The multi-purpose gun mount can integrate with existing surveillance and defence networks, enhancing the operational readiness of Indian forces deployed in forward areas.





Zynetra Defence's development of the Punisher system is a notable example of indigenous innovation supporting frontline troops with state-of-the-art technology. The success at Akhnoor also paves the way for potential wider deployment of the system across various branches of the Indian armed forces, complementing other indigenous defence platforms.





This achievement by Zynetra Defence highlights the growing capabilities of private Indian defence manufacturers to deliver cutting-edge, tailored solutions that address emerging asymmetric threats. It is expected that with further refinements and operational feedback, the Punisher Multi-Purpose Gun Mount will become a critical asset in India’s layered air defence strategy against drone threats.





The trials reinforce the emphasis on deploying homegrown technology for complex challenges, reducing reliance on imports while boosting national defence manufacturing capabilities. The ongoing development and successful trial of such systems mark a positive step forward in India’s defence preparedness in contested border regions like Jammu and Kashmir.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







