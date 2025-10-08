



Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stirred a major controversy with his recent comments on India’s history and political unity. Speaking to Pakistan’s Samaa TV, Asif claimed that India was “never truly united” except under Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, a remark widely dismissed as historically inaccurate and politically provocative.





His statement comes just days after India issued a sharp warning to Islamabad, accusing it of continuing to sponsor cross-border terrorism and cautioning that such actions could threaten Pakistan’s own territorial existence.





Asif’s assertion that India’s unity existed only during Aurangzeb’s reign ignores centuries of evidence to the contrary. Long before the Mughals, the Maurya Empire under Emperor Ashoka in the 3rd century BCE unified most of the Indian subcontinent, establishing one of the largest and most efficiently administered empires in world history.





Later, successive rulers such as Samudragupta of the Gupta dynasty and Emperor Harshavardhana also achieved extensive political consolidation. Even under the Mughals, historians generally regard Akbar’s era—not Aurangzeb’s—as the period of greatest stability and cultural integration. Aurangzeb’s rule, by contrast, was characterized by internal strife, rebellions, and religious intolerance that ultimately weakened the empire.





India’s Modern Stability Vs Pakistan’s Political Fragility





Since gaining independence in 1947, India has sustained a democratic system marked by stability and constitutional continuity. Over the same period, Pakistan has experienced repeated military coups, political turbulence, and internal divisions between provinces and ethnic groups. Analysts note that Asif’s remarks appear to be an attempt to distract from Pakistan’s deepening domestic crises—ranging from economic collapse to ongoing internal instability and international isolation due to its tolerance of extremist networks.





Escalation Fears And War Rhetoric





In the Samaa TV interview, Asif also declared that “chances of war with India are real,” though he claimed not to desire escalation. His remarks came amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, recently delivered a strong warning to Pakistan, asserting that India would not show the same restraint as during “Operation Sindoor 1.0,” a past counterterror strike. General Dwivedi stated that India was now “fully prepared” and that continued support for terrorism by Pakistan could lead to its “geographical disappearance.” The statement underscored India’s sharpened posture in the face of persistent cross-border threats.





Khawaja Asif’s Record of Controversial Statements





This is not the first time Khawaja Asif has attracted criticism for his comments. In September, he sparked ridicule by suggesting that Pakistanis in flood-stricken regions should “store floodwater in containers” rather than let it drain, calling it a “blessing” in disguise. During previous India-Pakistan tensions under “Operation Sindoor,” Asif also embarrassed Islamabad by promoting false claims about Pakistan downing Indian aircraft. When asked for evidence by CNN anchor Becky Anderson, Asif cited “social media” as his source, prompting a pointed rebuttal on air.





Political And Strategic Implications





Observers view Asif’s latest remarks as a continuation of Pakistan’s long-standing political narrative aimed at invoking anti-India sentiment to unify domestic opinion amid crises. However, Indian policymakers have responded with confidence, emphasizing that historical revisionism and war rhetoric will not alter the country’s defensive readiness or its enduring democratic cohesion.





Asif’s claims not only distort well-documented historical facts but also illustrate the enduring pattern of provocation that Islamabad’s leadership employs in the face of mounting internal and international pressure.





Based On NDTV Report







