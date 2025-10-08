



Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has triggered fresh tensions with India by declaring that there is a “real risk” of war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Speaking to Samaa TV, Asif stated that while he did not desire escalation, he was “not denying” the possibility of a future military conflict. His remarks come amid heightened rhetoric following recent exchanges between Indian and Pakistani leaders.





During the interview, Khawaja Asif made several provocative claims about India’s historical unity and Pakistan’s resilience in times of conflict. He asserted that “India was never a united nation” except under the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and emphasised that “Pakistan was created in the name of Allah.” Asif added that while Pakistanis may disagree internally, they unite firmly when facing India. His statements appeared to be aimed at rallying domestic audiences amid growing political and security challenges within Pakistan.





Asif’s warning follows comments by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who recently cautioned Pakistan against continuing state-sponsored terrorism. General Dwivedi stated that India would not show the same restraint it did during Operation Sindoor 1.0, signaling a shift toward a more assertive military posture. He remarked that if another large-scale provocation occurred, India’s response “would be such that Pakistan would have to think whether it wants to exist geographically.”





Operation Sindoor 1.0 was a major Indian Air Force campaign launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. The operation targeted multiple terrorist facilities across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Among the key targets were the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) base in Muridke. Reports indicated substantial losses on the Pakistani side, including destruction of terrorist infrastructure and damage to supporting military assets.





India’s integrated air defence network successfully intercepted several Pakistani drones and missiles during the conflict, preventing damage to Indian territorial assets. This operation was viewed domestically as a demonstration of India’s enhanced precision strike and air defence capabilities developed over recent years.





Asif’s statements come shortly after similar warnings he issued earlier in the week, insisting that any future “Indian aggression” would invoke a “stronger response” from Pakistan. His rhetoric appears to be in direct response to India’s warnings about cross-border terrorism and reflects the ongoing pattern of verbal escalation between the two nations’ leaderships.





India and Pakistan have fought several wars since 1947. The first conflict erupted shortly after independence over the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. The 1965 war, also fought over Kashmir, ended with a Soviet-brokered ceasefire.





In 1971, India supported the Mukti Bahini in East Pakistan, leading to the creation of Bangladesh and Pakistan’s military surrender on December 16, 1971. In 1999, the two countries clashed again in the Kargil War when Pakistani troops infiltrated positions along the Line of Control; the conflict ended with Pakistan’s withdrawal under international pressure.





The renewed exchange of threats reflects a fragile peace between the two countries amid unresolved territorial disputes and cross-border terrorism concerns. While both sides frequently issue warnings for domestic political leverage, analysts view Asif’s “real risk of war” comment as particularly alarming, given current regional instability and ongoing military preparedness exercises on both sides of the border.





Based On ANI Report








