



At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate commemorating the 80th UN Day, India’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, called on Pakistan to immediately cease the “grave and ongoing human rights violations” in the territories it has illegally occupied, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.





The Ambassador underscored that these areas remain under military subjugation, where the population is resisting Pakistan’s repressive administration, exploitation of resources, and denial of fundamental freedoms. He reiterated India’s long-standing stance that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is, and will always remain, an “integral and inalienable part of India.”





Harish contrasted India’s democratic traditions with Pakistan’s record of governance, noting that the people of Jammu and Kashmir enjoy their rights under India’s constitutional framework—concepts he described as “alien” to Pakistan. His remarks came amid renewed tensions over Pakistan’s continued attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue and its domestic suppression in the occupied areas.





Emphasising India’s commitment to the guiding philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—seeing the world as one family—Ambassador Harish said this outlook defines India’s engagement with the international community. He asserted that India stands for justice, dignity, equality of opportunity, and prosperity for all societies while upholding multilateralism and collective global action.





Reflecting on the United Nations’ evolution since its founding in 1945, Harish acknowledged the organisation’s role in fostering decolonisation and facilitating the emergence of new nation-states, particularly across the Global South. He noted that the UN had served as a “beacon of hope” for peace, security, and socio-economic progress.





At the same time, the Ambassador pointed out that the world body now faces pressing questions over its “relevance, legitimacy, credibility, and efficacy.” He urged member states to rededicate themselves to the UN Charter’s foundational ideals and to ensure that the institution continues to deliver on its promise amid contemporary global challenges, including terrorism, pandemics, and climate change.





October 24 marked the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter’s entry into force, symbolising the organisation’s enduring mission to promote global peace and cooperation. India’s statement at the UNSC reinforced its vision of a rules-based international order rooted in accountability, sovereignty, and respect for human rights.





Based On ANI Report







