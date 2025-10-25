



Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, met Bernard Mensah, President of International for Bank of America, on Friday to discuss expanding financial cooperation between India and the United States.

The meeting reflected efforts to attract greater investment and enhance financial linkages between the two economies.





In a post on X, the Minister noted that discussions revolved around deepening India–US financial engagement, widening investment avenues, and underlining how India’s ongoing economic reforms and business-friendly policies are boosting global investor confidence. Goyal emphasised that foreign institutions view India as a stable and high-growth destination due to consistent reforms and predictable regulations.





Later in the day, speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue, he reiterated that India would not rush into any trade agreements, stressing that the government prioritises building long-term trust and constructive partnerships over short-term gains. Goyal said that India’s objective in trade negotiations is not merely market access but the creation of enduring economic confidence rooted in fairness and shared prosperity.





He further clarified that India is actively exploring new markets while simultaneously strengthening its domestic demand base to sustain robust economic growth. Goyal also noted that India is addressing existing tariff barriers and exploring strategies to overcome challenges linked to US-imposed tariffs.





On the ongoing bilateral trade agreement (BTA) discussions with the United States, the Minister confirmed that talks are progressing steadily but without haste.





He said New Delhi is focused on ensuring that any deal reflects equality and mutual respect between both sides. “We are talking to the US, but we don't do deals in a hurry or under pressure,” he remarked during the panel session, indicating India’s firm stance on maintaining strategic patience.





In an earlier interview with DD, Goyal mentioned that dedicated teams from both countries, including senior officials and the Commerce Secretary, are engaged in active discussions to achieve a fair and balanced trade framework. He underlined that trade partnerships must go beyond tariff concessions to foster mutual trust and stability for investors and businesses alike.





Goyal concluded that India’s approach to trade deals is holistic, encompassing not just economic benefits but also the strengthening of institutional relationships that can advance sustainable growth and confidence between nations.





Based On ANI Report







