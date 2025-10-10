



India has welcomed the US-brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas, which aims to secure the release of hostages and facilitate a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

The agreement, announced earlier today by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeks to bring an end to the two-year-long conflict that began with Hamas’ surprise offensive on Israeli border towns on October 7, 2023.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the development and praised Netanyahu’s leadership, expressing hope that the deal would pave the way for lasting peace in the Gaza Strip. Modi highlighted the humanitarian aspect of the agreement, noting that the release of hostages and increased aid to the people of Gaza could offer much-needed respite to the war-affected region. In an online statement, he noted that the first phase of Trump’s peace plan reflects strong and decisive leadership in Israel.





Under the terms outlined by President Trump, Hamas will release all remaining hostages “very soon,” while Israeli forces will pull back to positions beyond an agreed-upon boundary in Gaza. Trump described the deal as a “great day” for both Arab and Muslim nations, as well as for Israel, pointing to its potential to stabilise a volatile Middle East.





Prime Minister Netanyahu hailed the agreement as both a diplomatic success and a “national and moral victory” for Israel. He emphasised that Israel’s resolve and coordinated military efforts, in tandem with Trump’s support, had made this turning point possible. Netanyahu reiterated that from the outset of the conflict, the government’s priority was the safe return of all hostages and the accomplishment of all strategic goals.





The release of hostages remains the focal point of the deal’s opening phase. Hamas has submitted a list of Palestinian prisoners it wishes to see freed from Israeli custody during this stage.





In exchange, the militant group will release 47 remaining hostages, a mix of living individuals and the bodies of deceased captives, thereby concluding a critical humanitarian chapter in the conflict.





The peace agreement is expected to mark a significant shift in the regional dynamic, as both sides take steps toward de-escalation after two years of intense fighting, widespread devastation in Gaza, and heightened tensions across the Middle East.





Based On NDTV Report







