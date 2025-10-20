Aero L-39 Albatros high-performance jet trainer made by Aero Vodochody of Czech Republic





India and the Czech Republic recently held the 7th Joint Defence Committee (JDC) meeting in Prague from October 7 to 9, 2025, marking a significant step in their growing defence partnership.





The meeting, led by India’s Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) A Anbarasu and Czech Director General Radka Konderlova, focused on strengthening defence industrial collaboration, military training exchanges, and expanding bilateral cooperation.​





A key highlight was the emphasis on aligning defence manufacturing and technology sharing with NATO standards to enhance interoperability.





The talks explored new opportunities for joint defence production, research and development, and capacity building, reflecting mutual interest in innovative defence technologies including drone and anti-drone systems.





This discussion also emphasised government-to-government (G2G) versus business-to-business (B2B) cooperation pathways for more effective industrial collaboration.​





An associated India-Czech Defence Industry Seminar facilitated industry engagement from both countries, with defence representatives identifying new avenues for strategic partnerships and joint ventures.





Czech defence firms have a history of supplying military equipment to India and are keen to further align with India’s 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, showcasing growing industrial synergy.





The strategic partnership benefits from a shared commitment to emerging fields such as cybersecurity, countering hybrid threats, CBRN defence, space security, and joint training programmes.​





The cooperation aligns with the broader India-Czechia Strategic Partnership on Innovation launched in January 2024, underscoring the countries' mutual focus on innovation and high-technology collaboration including defence, research, and development.





Both sides continue to support multilateral coordination on security challenges, reinforcing the future of their defence ties as a blend of technology-driven collaboration and deepening bilateral trust.​





Agencies







