



Haveus Aerotech has announced a major expansion into India’s defence sector, marking a significant milestone in the company’s decade-long journey within the country’s aviation industry.





The announcement, which coincided with Diwali, signifies the firm’s formal approval as a sub-contractor under a leading Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU). This development broadens Haveus Aerotech’s operational remit and strengthens India’s pursuit of aerospace self-reliance under national initiatives.





The company’s latest recognition reflects its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ missions, both of which seek to build indigenous manufacturing capabilities and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.





Through this advancement, Haveus Aerotech will now undertake Assembly and Testing of Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) and critical Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) processes. These new capabilities are key to ensuring performance integrity and safety standards across defence and aviation platforms.





Previously engaged primarily in aircraft component painting, Haveus Aerotech is now evolving into a more technically comprehensive aerospace player. The expansion into high-precision assembly, testing, and inspection services further cements its standing as a reliable partner for advanced aerospace manufacturing.





The company’s network of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities—already established in North and South India—will soon be bolstered by new setups in Mumbai and Kolkata, designed to deliver faster turnaround times and internationally benchmarked service quality.





According to Chairman and Managing Director Anshul Bhargava, this approval marks a defining moment for Haveus Aerotech. He emphasised that the move into defence assembly and testing demonstrates the company’s deepening commitment to India’s aerospace empowerment.





In just ten years, Haveus Aerotech has transformed from a promising aviation services firm to a major force in India’s MRO and aerospace technology ecosystem. The company remains determined to pursue excellence in quality, innovation, and safety across every engagement.





By securing this expanded operational scope, Haveus Aerotech also enhances its credibility and technical proficiency in meeting the demanding standards of defence manufacturing.





Its collaboration with Defence Quality Assurance authorities will ensure that all tasks are executed with absolute precision and adherence to regulation, reinforcing its reputation for reliability and compliance.





As India accelerates efforts to establish itself as a global aerospace hub, Haveus Aerotech’s entry into the defence domain comes at a pivotal juncture.





With a strong blend of advanced technical expertise, process-driven quality systems, and an experienced workforce, the company is poised to play an integral role in powering India’s aerospace growth, both at home and on the international stage.





Based On ANI Report







