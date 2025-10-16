



The Indian Army has reinforced its counter-drone and high-altitude air defence capabilities by signing a contract with Thales UK for the Light Weight Modular Missile (LMM) system. The procurement was finalised by the Corps of Army Air Defence (AAD), marking a strategic shift toward light, mobile, and tech-oriented weapon platforms suited for modern aerial warfare.





The LMM is a next-generation, man-portable air defence weapon optimised for engaging diverse airborne threats. It employs a laser beam-riding guidance system, offering resistance to electronic countermeasures that typically degrade radar- or heat-seeking missile effectiveness. Once a target is acquired, the missile’s chance of being jammed or spoofed is significantly reduced.





With an operational range exceeding 6 km, the LMM is capable of neutralising helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, UAVs, and UCAVs, including those with low infrared signatures. This makes it particularly valuable against stealth drones and small aerial targets operating along sensitive borders or high-altitude zones.





A defining trait of the LMM is its high first-hit probability, attributed to its blend of advanced targeting and warhead technologies.





It integrates:





Day and night sighting systems with precision tracking optics. A proximity fuse, which detonates upon nearing a target for maximum destructive effect. A high-explosive fragmentation warhead, optimised for both small, agile UAVs and fast low-flying jets.





Despite its offensive capability, the system maintains portability and reduced mass, enabling deployment by compact teams across mountainous, jungle, or desert environments. This aligns with the Army’s doctrine for rapid-reaction counter-drone units at forward posts.





The induction of the LMM has been influenced by operational experiences drawn from Operation Sindoor, during which hostile drones repeatedly attempted surveillance and target acquisition near deployment zones. Existing air defence assets—optimised for larger aircraft—struggled to detect and intercept micro or stealth UAVs.





The LMM directly bridges this capability gap. It enables quick-reaction firing, with minimal setup time, against high-speed or low-RCS (Radar Cross Section) targets. Its precision engagement profile enhances the Army’s ability to neutralise threats before they penetrate critical installations or inflict material damage.





The addition of the LMM represents a significant component in the Indian Army’s multi-layered air defence architecture, complementing systems such as Akash, Igla-S, and future indigenous Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) platforms.





Its modularity offers battlefield flexibility, allowing integration with vehicle-mounted or static launchers and potential interfacing with AI-supported radar and command-control networks. This interoperability strengthens response time and creates a distributed defensive grid against both conventional and asymmetric aerial assaults.





India’s adoption of the LMM reflects a doctrinal transition towards agile defence frameworks that prioritise speed, adaptability, and precision over sheer system weight or size. By incorporating a weapon that blends compact design with advanced guidance, the Indian Army is preparing for an era where autonomous aerial threats—drones, loitering munitions, and swarms—dominate the tactical battlespace.





The procurement aligns with the broader modernisation objectives of the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, with prospects for local assembly, subcomponent production, or technology adaptation for indigenous VSHORAD programs in later phases.





With the LMM, India gains a lightweight, deployable shield against tactical air threats. This system not only fills an operational void exposed during recent engagements but also sets the foundation for AI-linked counter-UAV and short-range defence systems that form the backbone of next-decade combat doctrines.





In redefining how soldiers engage threats from the air, the Indian Army signals a decisive step toward a responsive, layered, and technologically empowered air defence capability suited to the evolving threat environment of the Indo-Pacific theatre.





Based On Bharat Shakti Report







