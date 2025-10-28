



The Indian Army has released a Request for Proposal (RFP) for six Fast Patrol Boats (FPBs) under the "Buy (Indian-IDDM)" category, reinforcing the nation's commitment to indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured defence equipment.





The initiative aligns closely with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, emphasising self-reliance in tactical maritime platforms.





Under the terms of the RFP, vendors must ensure a minimum of 60 per cent indigenous content on a cost basis. The procurement aims to enhance inland and coastal operational capabilities, especially in surveillance, rapid interdiction, and small-team insertion roles. Prospective suppliers have until 11 November 2025 to submit pre-bid queries, while the final bid submission deadline is set for 13 January 2026.





Operational requirements specify that the FPBs must operate effectively in shallow, muddy, and inland waters as well as coastal environments. The vessels will require hull designs optimised for high manoeuvrability and stability in constrained waterways. They are expected to support surveillance, reconnaissance, and interdiction missions against fast-moving threats while maintaining operational reliability in demanding conditions.





The RFP stipulates performance validation through trials in diverse water and weather conditions. It also grants the Ministry of Defence authority to withdraw, modify, or cancel the tender without financial liability and to disqualify any bidder on national security grounds. In cases of identical offers, preference will be accorded to the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).





Industry observers expect leading Indian shipbuilders with experience in patrol craft construction to participate aggressively. Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), known for its high-indigenisation patrol vessels for the Coast Guard, is a strong contender. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is another potential bidder with proven expertise in modular shipbuilding technologies and military-grade design. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) may also compete, leveraging experience in surface vessel and submarine construction.





This procurement drive is projected to invigorate India’s naval industrial base by promoting indigenous design capabilities and technological integration. It signals a continued shift in the Army’s approach to littoral warfare operations, focusing on speed, versatility, and autonomy through locally engineered platforms.





Fast Patrol Boats (FPBs) – Indian Army RFP Summary





Parameter Details Procuring Authority Indian Army Purpose Enhancement of inland and coastal operations for small-team insertion, surveillance, reconnaissance, and interdiction Quantity 6 Fast Patrol Boats Procurement Category Buy (Indian-IDDM) Eligibility Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured products Indigenous Content Requirement Minimum 60% on cost basis Pre-Bid Queries Deadline 11 November 2025 Bid Submission Deadline 13 January 2026 OEM Preference Preference given to the Original Equipment Manufacturer in case of identical offers Operational Environment Shallow, muddy, inland, and coastal waters Missions Small-team insertion, surveillance, reconnaissance, patrolling, and rapid interdiction Performance Validation Through trials under varied water and weather conditions Design Requirement Hull design optimised for manoeuvrability and shallow-water operations Surveillance Capability Equipped for reconnaissance and monitoring operations Interdiction Capability Able to rapidly engage high-speed craft Administrative Caveats MoD reserves right to withdraw or modify RFP without financial commitment; disqualification possible on national security grounds Expected Beneficiaries Indian shipyards under Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative Likely Bidders Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) Strategic Impact Strengthens indigenous shipbuilding ecosystem and operational self-reliance in littoral missions













IDN (Width Agency Inputs)