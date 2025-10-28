

The Indian Air Force’s recent Request for Information (RFI) for 100 Advanced Self-Protection Jammer (ASPJ) pods for the Su-30MKI marks a crucial stride in strengthening the fleet’s survivability and mission effectiveness. These pods will form an integral part of the ongoing Super Sukhoi upgrade, positioning the aircraft among the most capable air dominance fighters in the region.

The ASPJ will leverage Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) technology, enabling the system to receive, process, and retransmit modified radar signals to deceive enemy sensors. Unlike conventional noise jammers, this advanced technique can create false targets and perform range or velocity gate pull-off manoeuvres, proving highly effective against agile, modern radar systems.





A high Effective Radiated Power (ERP) is expected for the jammer to overpower enemy surveillance and fire-control radars. The installation of the ASPJ pods is likely to ensure 360° threat coverage, neutralising radar-guided missile threats from any direction. The system’s architecture will be designed for seamless integration with the Su-30MKI’s indigenous and Russian-origin avionics, including its Radar Warning Receiver, Missile Approach Warning System, and secure data links.





These pods will incorporate Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) transmitters, allowing for superior power efficiency, compact design, and rapid electronic beam steering. The use of GaN technology will enhance the jammer’s power density and thermal management, providing consistent performance in high-threat environments.





Integration Within The Super Sukhoi Modernisation





The ASPJ procurement aligns with the broader Super Sukhoi upgrade program aimed at transforming the Su-30MKI fleet into a fourth-plus-generation platform. The upgrade encompasses the replacement of the N011M Bars PESA radar with a DRDO-developed GaN-based AESA system, codenamed Virupaksha. This radar promises enhanced detection range, superior tracking capability, and improved resistance to jamming.





A new fully digital glass cockpit is under development to replace the hybrid analogue-digital layout, improving ergonomics and situational awareness. In parallel, the aircraft is being equipped with advanced indigenous Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles and precision-guided munitions, enhancing offensive capabilities and multi-role mission flexibility.





The integration of ASPJ pods, along with a new indigenous Radar Warning Receiver and Defensive Aids System, will form a unified electronic warfare (EW) suite. This comprehensive package will significantly elevate the Su-30MKI’s ability to survive and dominate in contested electronic environments.





Under the Make-in-India initiative, the IAF aims to prioritise domestic production and technology transfer. The RFI indicates potential collaboration between DRDO’s Defence Avionics Research Establishment (DARE) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to design and produce these jammers domestically. This partnership will strengthen India’s self-reliance in critical EW technologies while ensuring cost-effective sustainment and lifecycle support.





The Super Sukhoi program will also extend the fleet’s operational life by nearly two decades, ensuring that India’s heaviest air superiority platform remains relevant amid evolving regional threats. The inclusion of DRFM and GaN-based technologies will not only modernise the Su-30MKI but will also accelerate the adoption of advanced EW systems in other indigenous platforms like the TEJAS MK-1A, MK-2, and AMCA.





By combining local innovation with strategic upgrades, the ASPJ initiative positions the Indian Air Force to achieve superior air dominance and resilient survivability in next-generation electronic warfare scenarios.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







