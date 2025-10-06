



The Indian Army successfully executed a complex rescue operation in Bhutan following severe flooding triggered by incessant rainfall from a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The resulting overflow of the Torsa River inundated large parts of Bhutan and adjoining districts of West Bengal, creating a humanitarian crisis that required immediate intervention.





Responding swiftly to an emergency evacuation request on October 5, 2025, the Indian Army launched two helicopters from its Sevoke Road Aviation Base in West Bengal. The mission focused on rescuing stranded civilians in the Phuentsholing region—one of the worst-affected areas.





Despite adverse weather conditions, including heavy rain and low visibility, Army Aviation pilots conducted a precise aerial reconnaissance before landing under difficult terrain conditions.





Through a carefully coordinated effort, the helicopters successfully airlifted three stranded workers to safety, transporting them to the CST ground where medical teams were on standby. The rescued individuals were quickly shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Department of Local Governance and Disaster Management of Bhutan confirmed the success of the operation and commended the professionalism of the Indian Army crews.





In an encouraging development, two workers reported missing earlier in the day were later found alive and safe. Following a brief improvement in weather conditions, Bhutan’s Druk Air also deployed a rescue helicopter from Paro, which managed to retrieve another individual who had been swept away earlier by floodwaters.





The Royal Government of Bhutan extended sincere gratitude to the Indian Army for its timely and life-saving support, emphasizing that the joint efforts of the Indian Army, Royal Bhutan Army, and Druk Air demonstrated remarkable courage and cooperation. Local responders were also praised for their dedication and willingness to risk their own safety to protect others during the unfolding disaster.





Meanwhile, authorities in North Bengal have been placed on high alert due to increasing concerns over Bhutan’s Tala Hydropower Dam. The National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) of Bhutan reported a malfunction in the dam gates, which led to uncontrolled water overflow from the structure.





The Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) confirmed that they were unable to open the spillway gates due to a technical failure, causing significant water discharge into the downstream Torsa River basin.





Bhutan has formally alerted the government of West Bengal to the potential risk of downstream flooding in the Dooars region, prompting Indian authorities to initiate precautionary measures and flood preparedness activities. Disasters have also been reported across other dzongkhags (districts) in Bhutan, with the Royal Government coordinating closely with local authorities for relief and rescue operations.





This joint effort underscores the Indian Army’s readiness and commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations across international borders. Acting under its guiding ethos of “Service Before Self,” the Army has once again reinforced India’s enduring friendship and strategic cooperation with Bhutan through on-ground humanitarian engagement and life-saving action.





Based On ANI Report







